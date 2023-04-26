Streaming issues? Report here
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash

26 April 2023 7:40 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Manchester City
Arsenal

The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form.

All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium tonight as man City host Arsenal in what many are calling a title decider.

The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form that would be the envy of almost any club in world football at the moment.

Arsenal on the other hand have hit a bit of a blip lately, having drawn their last 3 matches in the league.

Man City correspondent, Ian Cheeseman spoke to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW ahead of the clash.

fifg/123rf
fifg/123rf

I don’t think it will be a title decider as there are still several games after this that can influence the outcome. Psychologically it could be crucial for one side or the other. Pep is not playing mind games, he is just very relaxed ahead of the game because he is so used to winning and is confident in his team’s abilities.

Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent

There is of course history between the two managers, with Arteta having started his managerial career under the tutelage of Guardiola.

Arteta was mentored by Pep and plays in a very similar way. Both teams only know how to play attacking football so it should be a thriller. In a big like this where there is so much at stake, you never know what can happen. The league is over 38 games and I certainly believe that if you win the league after that amount of games you deserve to win it for sure. Rob Holding, I feel like is a weakness for Arsenal. 11 games in a row that City have won and they feel relatively unstoppable at the moment, especially in the league.

Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent

Kick off on Wednesday is at 9pm.

Watch below for the full interview with Ian Cheeseman:


This article first appeared on 947 : City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash




26 April 2023 7:40 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Manchester City
Arsenal

