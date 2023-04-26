City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash
All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium tonight as man City host Arsenal in what many are calling a title decider.
The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form that would be the envy of almost any club in world football at the moment.
Arsenal on the other hand have hit a bit of a blip lately, having drawn their last 3 matches in the league.
Man City correspondent, Ian Cheeseman spoke to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW ahead of the clash.
I don’t think it will be a title decider as there are still several games after this that can influence the outcome. Psychologically it could be crucial for one side or the other. Pep is not playing mind games, he is just very relaxed ahead of the game because he is so used to winning and is confident in his team’s abilities.Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent
There is of course history between the two managers, with Arteta having started his managerial career under the tutelage of Guardiola.
Arteta was mentored by Pep and plays in a very similar way. Both teams only know how to play attacking football so it should be a thriller. In a big like this where there is so much at stake, you never know what can happen. The league is over 38 games and I certainly believe that if you win the league after that amount of games you deserve to win it for sure. Rob Holding, I feel like is a weakness for Arsenal. 11 games in a row that City have won and they feel relatively unstoppable at the moment, especially in the league.Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent
Kick off on Wednesday is at 9pm.
Watch below for the full interview with Ian Cheeseman:
This article first appeared on 947 : City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108015868_manchester-united-kingdom-may-19-2018-manchester-city-football-club-founded-in-1880-in.html
More from Sport
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube
Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker.Read More
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach
Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats.Read More
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup
Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 goals.Read More
'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt
Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates.Read More
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title
The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games in hand on their rivals.Read More
'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'
Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor.Read More
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March
The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.Read More
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action
Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.Read More
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career
The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find it difficult to employ him.Read More