'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube
Former Amazulu marketing manager, Phumlani Dube says there are deep, underlying problems at the Durban-based club, including an out of control 'drinking culture'.
Dube left the club in November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker.
During his time at Usuthu, Dube says he witnessed a deeply embedded culture of alcohol consumption
He says he suffered during his period of employment, and believes some people did not want him there.
Speaking on #MSW, Dube says he was wrongfully dismissed and that the allegations are false.
The drinking culture is a big problem at the club. Colleagues were drinking pretty much all day at the Carling Black Label Cup. Female colleagues had said we should go to the AmaZulu kiosk to help carry the rest of the merchandise to the bus. I helped a colleague with a banner and told her I would not be able to carry the rest due to a pre-existing pain in my lower back. Another colleague came carrying something else, and accused us of doing nothing while she was working. I told her she can’t use language like that and she charged towards me and then fell to the ground. I had no idea what she was doing, she got up and accused me of assaulting her. This happened in full view of police and stadium security. The lady in question was drunk and was drinking all day at the stadium. She went to the CEO, who then phoned me making the accusation towards me. I wrote a letter to HR which was ignoredPhumlani Dube, Former Marketing Manager - Amazulu
Former AmaZulu communications manager Phumlani Dube on the telling it all interview with the media after his life was threatened: “AmaZulu is the full club of drunkard people, especially those in the management and players.”' robin-duke (@duke_robin) April 26, 2023
Dube added that the culture within the club is not up to standard.
I believe that some people at AmaZulu did not want me at the club because I am an upright man, they could not find anything to use against me because I don’t live the wild life they live. The good guys finish last and the wicked ones get praised.Phumlani Dube, Former Marketing Manager - Amazulu
Watch below for the full interview with Phumlani Dube:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube
