De Ruyter 'missed an opportunity' - Scopa chairperson
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter remains tightlipped on the details of alleged corruption within Eskom and refuses to name the senior politicians involved.
He appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts virtually on Thursday, adamant that he did not want to expose himself to further legal action or security risk by naming the individuals.
He told the watchdog he feared that any further revelations could undermine a Hawks investigation.
In February, De Ruyter first made the explosive allegations during a television interview with Annika Larsen, revealing that "high ranking officials" was involved in organized corruption at the power utility.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson.
It was a missed opportunity. Andre De Ruyter could have gone the full nine yards but at the same time there must be a keen understanding of the circumstances he finds himself in. So we will be calling him again.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson
Those allegations were made in an interview. It's wild allegations until its tested. For now, the allegations are being entered into a parliamentary record and it's now official allegations.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, presidential advisor Sydney Mufamadi, Eskom board, the National Commissioner of Police and the Hawks will now be called to Scopa to share their insight on De Ruyter's allegations.
What did the presidential advisor do? Has the president been informed about a minister or senior politician and what actions were taken in response to that. The Hawks have to tell us how far their investigation is. These allegations go back as far as April 2022 and it's been a year later. Whilst one feel it was a missed opportunity, at the same time, the details he's given is still enough for the committee to investigate further.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson
On Thursday, hours before De Ruyter's appearance, investigative journalist Jacques Pauw dropped a bombshell report on the allegations by the former CEO.
In the article, he exposes huge flaws and unfounded allegations made in the Fivaz reports, used to implicate senior politicians in looting Eskom.
Hlengwa declined to comment on the News24 report, but said De Ruyter was questioned about the intelligence gathering at Eskom.
Scopa will now need to test how this played out.
The Eskom board is expected to appear before Scopa next Wednesday.
We remain concerned about state entities utilizing private resources and donations because these private interests leads to state capture. It's clear to us state capture is not over. Next week when the Eskom board appears it will have to provide answers on the basis in which this investigation was done.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
