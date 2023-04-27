Two Cape Town golf courses may be turned into affordable housing





For years, housing activists have been calling on government to use state owned landed for affordable housing.

Now there's a possibility that parts of the King David Mowbray Golf Course and Rondebosch Golf Course may be developed into housing projects.

The two golf courses occupy 94 hectres of land but the City of Cape Town has only identified parts of the land for housing development.

This draft has been welcomed by social housing groups such as Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) which has actively campaigned for the City to tackle the housing crisis.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, urban policy researcher Nicholas Budlender said while there are concerns this land is not suitable for housing, only a portion of the land falls below the flood lines.

The City has recently done some pre-feasibility studies to test the practicality of delivering housing on that site. These studies have shown that large parts can be developed. Nicholas Budlender, urban policy researcher

South Africa's economic situation has made it unaffordable for working class people to afford homes.

This, added to rapid urbanisation, is compounding the city's homelessness problem.

We have 365 000 families on the housing waiting list and we have a dysfunctional spatial form where people live far from where they work. We're one of the most segregated cities in the world and this relates to our history and our present. It's become clear that it doesn't make sense to use public land in a way that's wasteful, especially when there's another golf course directly opposite the road of Mowbray. Nicholas Budlender, urban policy researcher

As with any new development, public objections are expected.

But Budlender said patrons of these golf establishments need to understand the broader context of the social housing crisis.

So many people are struggling to access housing and our city is dysfunctional in the way people live. It's a small sacrifice and there are so many other options for golf courses on public land. Both the City and residents need to bear in mind there are are wider constitutional, legal and moral obligations to use public land that benefits the majority of the people. The City needs to follow up on it's mandate to pursue this development and use public land in a way that is more just, equitable and sustainable. Nicholas Budlender, urban policy researcher

