The week that forever changed South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New bills for musicians and performers strikes the wrong note The Recording Industry of SA (RiSA) has warned that the proposed amendments to the country's copyright and performers' protection... 27 April 2023 12:34 PM
Two Cape Town golf courses may be turned into affordable housing There is a possibility that parts of the King David Mowbray Golf Course and Rondebosch Golf Course may be turned into affordable h... 27 April 2023 10:57 AM
De Ruyter 'missed an opportunity' - Scopa chairperson Andre de Ruyter’s lips are sealed and will not name the senior politician involved in corruption allegations at Eskom. He appeared... 27 April 2023 10:56 AM
View all Local
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow. 26 April 2023 3:15 PM
View all Politics
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model? Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem? 26 April 2023 9:43 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Business
How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world. 26 April 2023 2:10 PM
Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’ The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’. 26 April 2023 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them Mattel partners with medical experts to make the first-ever Barbie doll representing women living with Down Syndrome. 26 April 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The week that forever changed South Africa

27 April 2023 10:29 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Chris Hani
Assasination
apartheid era

Bongani Bingwa chats to author and political commentator Justice Malala on a watershed moment in South African history - the assassination of Chris Hani.
FILE: Chris Hani's daughter Lindiwe Hani places flowers on her father's grave at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News
FILE: Chris Hani's daughter Lindiwe Hani places flowers on her father's grave at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

As South Africans mark Freedom Day today, April will be remembered as a time when the country reached a tipping point, that forever changed the course of history.

Thirty years ago, South Africa stood on a knife-edge after Nelson Mandela release from prison and protracted negotiations towards democracy has stalled.

This period marked a surge in black on black violence between the ANC and Inkatha in Kwa Zulu Natal, fueled by state agents to destabilize the country.

The country became a tinder box on the verge of implosion.

That match was lit with the assassination of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani on Saturday 10th April 1993 - a murder that become a defining moment for the country.

In 'The Plot to Save South Africa', acclaimed South African journalist and political commentator Justice Malala recounts the gripping story of the next nine days.

Bongani Bingwa chatted to Malala to reflect on the country's path to freedom.

Malala was a 22 year old rookie journalist at The Star newspaper on the day he got the news.

It was a heartbreaking scene...his body was still on the ground. People were in shock and tears...it was a bad day. The sheer horror and trauma of the shooting is something one can't imagine. It's the real pain of this whole thing. There's a lot of commentary on the pain of the Hani family. I don't think any of us can reach the depths of their pain.

Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'

According to Malala's book, Hani's killer Polish immigrant Janusz Waluś was not meant to execute the plan.

Hani was first approached by Waluś by a hotel in Johannesburg two weeks before the murder.

There had been surveillance of his house and constant tracking of his movements.

After a discussion with his handler Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, it was decided that the hit could not be carried out on a weekend.

However, after following Hani on that fateful day, Waluś ambushed him at his Boksburg home.

Malala's book reveals that it could have easily been Mandela murdered on that day.

Mandela was in fact number one on the hit list, following by Joe Slovo and Hani.

I had Richard Stengel's (Mandela's biographer) diary of those four days after Hani was murdered. And there it is in the diary that he wrote back in 1993 that he just walked into Mandela's Houghton home. It's extraordinary that the ANC was so naïve about the safety and security of its leaders.

Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'

He's halting in his speech and struggling to see the teleprompter. The speech is a dud and no one's moved by it. The great speech Mandela gives is a few days later.

Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'

While Mandela is credited for rising to the occasion during this political crisis, many other ANC veterans played a key role in preventing the country from descending into a blood bath.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, for example, was front and centre of this crisis.

He was the ANC's chief negotiator and was key in devising the party's strategy during that week.

He was also part of a senior team charting the path to the 1994 elections.

But while many of these political figures were hailed as heroes of our democracy, they now have feet of clay.

In that moment, leadership stood up and proved itself once again. Cyril Ramaphosa in his presidency is not displaying the leadership he displayed that week. Ramaphosa doesn't seem to have learnt from those around him. We lack the values based, astute leadership seen in that week. Ramaphosa has failed that memory.

Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : The week that forever changed South Africa




27 April 2023 10:29 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Chris Hani
Assasination
apartheid era

More from Local

Image copyright: andreypopov/123rf.com

New bills for musicians and performers strikes the wrong note

27 April 2023 12:34 PM

The Recording Industry of SA (RiSA) has warned that the proposed amendments to the country's copyright and performers' protection laws will be harmful. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artea18/123rf.com

Two Cape Town golf courses may be turned into affordable housing

27 April 2023 10:57 AM

There is a possibility that parts of the King David Mowbray Golf Course and Rondebosch Golf Course may be turned into affordable housing. This draft has been welcomed by housing activists, including Ndifuna Ukwazi. Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Budlender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

De Ruyter 'missed an opportunity' - Scopa chairperson

27 April 2023 10:56 AM

Andre de Ruyter’s lips are sealed and will not name the senior politician involved in corruption allegations at Eskom. He appeared before yesterday, adamant that he did not want to expose himself to further legal action or security risk by naming the individual. Lester Kiewit speaks to SCOPA chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter

Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?

26 April 2023 9:43 PM

Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

26 April 2023 7:22 PM

Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julie Goodness has been missing since 24 April 2023. Picture: @JulieGoodness/Twitter

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

26 April 2023 6:19 PM

Police confirm that Goodness was found on Wednesday and has been safely reunited with friends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Andrea from Pixabay

Low oxygen levels in the water caused Hartebeesport fish deaths - DWS

26 April 2023 5:16 PM

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has released a report on the cause of the fish deaths at Hartbeespoort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias

26 April 2023 12:16 PM

We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan

26 April 2023 10:50 AM

With the help of DIRCO, 38 South Africans and 7 Angolans have been rescued from war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

Business Politics

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

CoCT offers R20K reward for info on missing German tourist Nick Frischke

27 April 2023 4:02 PM

SANDF plane will be used to ferry home SAfricans from Sudan - Gift of the Givers

27 April 2023 3:54 PM

Taxi accident on Durban's N3 leaves at least 15 injured

27 April 2023 3:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA