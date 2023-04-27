The week that forever changed South Africa
As South Africans mark Freedom Day today, April will be remembered as a time when the country reached a tipping point, that forever changed the course of history.
Thirty years ago, South Africa stood on a knife-edge after Nelson Mandela release from prison and protracted negotiations towards democracy has stalled.
This period marked a surge in black on black violence between the ANC and Inkatha in Kwa Zulu Natal, fueled by state agents to destabilize the country.
The country became a tinder box on the verge of implosion.
That match was lit with the assassination of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani on Saturday 10th April 1993 - a murder that become a defining moment for the country.
In 'The Plot to Save South Africa', acclaimed South African journalist and political commentator Justice Malala recounts the gripping story of the next nine days.
Bongani Bingwa chatted to Malala to reflect on the country's path to freedom.
Malala was a 22 year old rookie journalist at The Star newspaper on the day he got the news.
It was a heartbreaking scene...his body was still on the ground. People were in shock and tears...it was a bad day. The sheer horror and trauma of the shooting is something one can't imagine. It's the real pain of this whole thing. There's a lot of commentary on the pain of the Hani family. I don't think any of us can reach the depths of their pain.Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'
According to Malala's book, Hani's killer Polish immigrant Janusz Waluś was not meant to execute the plan.
Hani was first approached by Waluś by a hotel in Johannesburg two weeks before the murder.
There had been surveillance of his house and constant tracking of his movements.
After a discussion with his handler Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, it was decided that the hit could not be carried out on a weekend.
However, after following Hani on that fateful day, Waluś ambushed him at his Boksburg home.
Malala's book reveals that it could have easily been Mandela murdered on that day.
Mandela was in fact number one on the hit list, following by Joe Slovo and Hani.
I had Richard Stengel's (Mandela's biographer) diary of those four days after Hani was murdered. And there it is in the diary that he wrote back in 1993 that he just walked into Mandela's Houghton home. It's extraordinary that the ANC was so naïve about the safety and security of its leaders.Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'
He's halting in his speech and struggling to see the teleprompter. The speech is a dud and no one's moved by it. The great speech Mandela gives is a few days later.Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'
While Mandela is credited for rising to the occasion during this political crisis, many other ANC veterans played a key role in preventing the country from descending into a blood bath.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, for example, was front and centre of this crisis.
He was the ANC's chief negotiator and was key in devising the party's strategy during that week.
He was also part of a senior team charting the path to the 1994 elections.
But while many of these political figures were hailed as heroes of our democracy, they now have feet of clay.
In that moment, leadership stood up and proved itself once again. Cyril Ramaphosa in his presidency is not displaying the leadership he displayed that week. Ramaphosa doesn't seem to have learnt from those around him. We lack the values based, astute leadership seen in that week. Ramaphosa has failed that memory.Justice Malala, author of 'The Plot to Save South Africa'
This article first appeared on 702 : The week that forever changed South Africa
Source : Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News
