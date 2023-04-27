New bills for musicians and performers strikes the wrong note
The Recording Industry of SA (RiSA) has warned that South Africa faces a potential copyright calamity.
This as two new bills have been, the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers Protection Amendment Bill have been introduced.
Various organisations state that this could potentially harm rather than help the creative industry and it requires serious reconsideration.
RiSA has made submissions to the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment, and Labour in Cape Town earlier this month.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, RiSA CEO advocate Nhlanhla Sibisi said the bills are long overdue.
We're partly dealing with the 1967 Performance Protection Act and the 1978 Copyright Act. A lot has happened in between. In 1996, we had two treaties which sought to bring into existence some rights in the digital space. But we've taken a bit long to bring our legislation up to date. So we need an update to the two acts.Advocate Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of Recording Industry of SA
There's been positive aspects of the current bills.
Previously, only South African musicians earn royalties and this didn't extend to actors.
However was this changed and is now in line with legislation.
But RiCA believes there are provisions that are "fatal" and should be removed from the bill.
The organisation wants a proper economic assessment to be done to analyse how these provisions will impact on the creative sectors.
Amongst the concerns are that the Minister of Trade and Industry wants power to prescribe a standard contract.
This potentially could limit the freedom of contract between artists and producers and give the Minister excessive powers to regulate private contractual arrangements, as well as how they intend to make their concerns known.
While some believe its good, we don't as you're dealing with different sectors. We think we're being treated as an industry that cannot think.Advocate Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of Recording Industry of SA
In the music industry, a pressing issue is the copyright and licensing of masters, the original sound recording.
There are situations where independent record companies will sign a distribution agreement with a digital service provider or a larger record company.
We're not sure how the minister is going to prescribe standard contacts in those environments. There are no guidelines as to how the minister is going to exercise that power.Advocate Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of Recording Industry of SA
This article first appeared on 702
