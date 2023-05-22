The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera
The Cholera outbreak in Tshwane is the lead on the The Midday Report today in the wake of twelve confirmed deaths in the area.
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers attempts to visit the Hammanskraal area to give residents there an update on the situation and offer plans to remedy the situation, to no avail. Poor sanitation and crippling inefficient infrastructure has plagues the area for decades and angry residents chase the mayor off, as their frustration boils over.
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN Reporter, Thabiso Goba, about the situation there.
About 20 or 30 people actually approached [the mayor]. And as soon as they approached him, his security guys put him back in his car. The people started hitting on the car, even some missiles thrown at the mayoral car.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
They're just tired of politicians and empty promises. They asked how many more people have to die before they decide to go act? Twelve people had to die to take them seriously. What we are seeing now is frustration from people here in Hammanskraal. It just boiled over.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Controversy around ActionSA President Herman Mashaba paying a political analyst R12.5m to write his biography.
- Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gives a briefing the latest Thabo Bester related developments.
- Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramkgopa visits Kusile Power Station.
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.Read More
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%
Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.Read More
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid
Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below:Read More
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius
Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience
It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report
SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed to be what the former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, based many of his corruption claims about the utility on.Read More