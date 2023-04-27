Streaming issues? Report here
Is there space for satire in South Africa?

27 April 2023 1:08 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Satire
#MyFellowSouthAfricans
Mike van Graan

Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at the Artscape’s Innovation Lounge from 3-20 May.
Lester Kiewit with playwright Mike van Graan in the Cape Talk studio Photo: Cape Talk
Lester Kiewit with playwright Mike van Graan in the Cape Talk studio Photo: Cape Talk

South Africans are a resilient nation, rising above one challenge to the next.

Living in Mzansi can often feel like being in a post-traumatic stress ward.

Our social and political problems are deep and unforgiving.

Comedians and satirists often say their scripts writes itself.

Satirists believe their art form can be a means of catharsis.

Is there is space for satire in a world that appears to have gone mad?

Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at the Artscape’s Innovation Lounge from the 3-20 May 2023.

Many people are not looking at the news, because it's just so depressing. The role of satirists is to provide a perspective on the news that provides catharsis. In my 'My Fellow South Africans', I've adapted Leonard Cohen's song Hallelujah into 'Hello Looters, Hello Guptas'.

Mike van Graan, award-winning playwright

This humourous, but painfully truthful song has lyrics like:

"Gigaba made them residents, so they could buy our president. And soon the country was up for sale. They sold off our democracy And clothed it in hypocrisy."

It ends off with "Come back Guptas, don't get bail. Come back Guptas, go straight to jail." If only that could happen. So much happens in this country, but there seems to be so few consequences for those who sold out our dreams.

Mike van Graan, award-winning playwright

Being a news consumer in South Africa can leave you jaded and desensitized.

The challenge, said Van Graan, is to let people leave his show with a sense of hope.

How the show ends is for people to board a time machine into the future. The tour guide shows them the possibilities of the country. It ends off with a reworded song 'Imagine', which is given a new script. The first part could give you discomfort, but at the end of it, there's a real sense of challenging people to make this place a better place.

Mike van Graan, award-winning playwright

Scroll up for the full conversation.




