KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
Bruce Whitfield talks to GG Alcock about his revised memoir and his take on South Africa's burgeoning informal economy.
- GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his career as an entrepreneur and author
- He wrote the seminal works 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'
GG Alcock is a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and self-described adventurer.
He's also the author of two seminal works on the informal sector in South Africa, "KasiNomics" and "KasiNomics Revolution".
Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KwaZulu-Natal fed into his research into this burgeoning sector of the country's economy.
His revised memoir adds to his extraordinary life story and updates his insights into the township economy.
It's called "Born White Zulu Bred: A Memoir of a Third World Child".
Chatting to Bruce Whitfield, Alcock outlines his childhood and his parents' background.
His father, a successful farmer in the Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal, had an epiphany in midlife which resulted in him giving away all he had and trying to make a difference in apartheid South Africa.
Alcock says his parents shared an "incredible vision" about changing the face of the country.
He'd always been very politically involved... He went to visit the domestic who raised him in the village... and found that everyone was incredibly malnourished... He decided to try and improve people's lot together with people like Alan Paton, Peter Brown and Elliott Mngadi who were in the Liberal Party until it was banned...GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
He set off and did this anti-apartheid human rights work and then met my mother who was a journalist... They wanted to find the worst possible place in South Africa and moved to Msinga, thinking if they could make a difference in the worst possible place then they could prove that black people weren't useless and there could be a difference made...GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
They brought us up in Msinga in a mud hut, washing in the Tugela River. We were very, very poor but rich in terms of lifestyle and culture... Today my mother still lives in that same mud hut.GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
Since writing his two KasiNomics books, a huge number of people have asked 'where do you come from, how did you end up here?' Alcock says.
He describes "Born White Zulu Bred" as a mix and match - a revision of his original memoir "Third World Child" that includes a 2023 update which closes the circle of "KasiNomics".
We have these atrocious official unemployment figures... but we've started having almost a new world of hustle culture... It's this sense of 'do it for yourself' and this new kind of economy starting to really grow even more dramatically after COVID.GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
I think the reality is that we're seeing an acceleration of this informal economy because there's less opportunity, we're seeing people shopping closer to home... so they're using taxis less, walking to the local formal or informal retailer or trader...GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
I've been tracking this and saying it really does still represent the future of economic activity in SA , and I explain in my books that it's built around a strong cultural thing... I talk about Kasipolitans and Kasipreneurs... ultra-modern, sophisticated people who are rooted in the townshipGG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
Scroll up to listen to the conversation with GG Alcock
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=773587347132320&set=pb.100034431852513.-2207520000.&type=3
