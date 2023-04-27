Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day





Bruce Whitfield interviews Janina Slawski, Head of Investments Consulting at Alexander Forbes.

- On the eve of Freedom Day, Alexander Forbes asked top chief executives for their SA wish list

- Business leaders share their insights about what's needed to get South Africa out of the economic doldrums

South Africa is facing what sometimes seem like insurmountable challenges, given government's lack of delivery.

To achieve sustainable solutions, corporates have an important role to play.

On the eve of Freedom Day, Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their wish list for the country.

Alexander Forbes' Janina Slawski (Head of Investments Consulting) provides a summary of the top three wishes expressed by business leaders.

These are asset managers so as you would expect they want decent investment opportunities for their clients. They're seeking a corruption-free environment, a reduction in crime and lawlessness... also improving education and employment... Janina Slawski, Head: Investments Consulting - Alexander Forbes

"We ALL want that!" exclaims Whitfield.

Going beyond the "superficial" wish list (not likely to be achieved without regime change) what are the real achievable wishes, he asks.

The surveyed business leaders are looking for investment opportunities she reiterates, so anything that will promote growth so that they can "do something decent" for their clients.

The one I didn't get to mention is the energy crisis. As long as we have this crisis nobody locally is able to produce good investment returns, and asset managers start looking internationally. Janina Slawski, Head: Investments Consulting - Alexander Forbes

We must have something that actually gets delivery in terms of better outcomes for South African companies. Janina Slawski, Head: Investments Consulting - Alexander Forbes

She concedes that, in the midst of all the other crises the country faces, the energy crisis provides investment opportunities of its own in terms of electricity generation.

Obviously electricity is the latest one, and it's a massive opportunity. We're seeing some very exciting conversations with asset managers in terms of where they're going to invest. Janina Slawski, Head: Investments Consulting - Alexander Forbes

We have a history where things have not been working at a national level and the private sector has stepped in. We've got excellent opportunities to also invest in education, private security, etcetera. Janina Slawski, Head: Investments Consulting - Alexander Forbes

Electricity is critical though. We have to get that working but many other things also need to work in order to get investment opportunities. Janina Slawski, Head: Investments Consulting - Alexander Forbes

Scroll up to listen to the conversation