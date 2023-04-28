After a decade, Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town Refugee Reception Office
Clarence Ford interviews Muyenga Mugerwa-Sekawabe, Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre.
- The Department of Home Affairs has re-opened the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office
- This comes after a decade-long wait due to court battles
Earlier this week, the Department of Home Affairs re-opened the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office.
[WATCH]' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2023
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is in Epping, Cape Town today to open a new new Home Affairs precinct. The new precinct comprises of the Cape Town Refugee Centre and the Epping Civic office
This comes after a decade-long wait due to back-and-forth legal battles with the Department of Home Affairs.
Mugerwa-Sekawabe says that this is a very significant moment as it means that refugees and asylum seekers in Cape Town will no longer have to go to Pretoria, Durban or the Eastern Cape to get their papers in order.
The Minister [of Home Affairs] was really, really dragging their feet.Muyenga Mugerwa-Sekawabe, Candidate Attorney – Legal Resources Centre
We're really happy that there are going to be services available for this vulnerable section in society.Muyenga Mugerwa-Sekawabe, Candidate Attorney – Legal Resources Centre
Source : Eyewitness News
