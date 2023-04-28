After a decade, Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town Refugee Reception Office





Clarence Ford interviews Muyenga Mugerwa-Sekawabe, Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre.

Earlier this week, the Department of Home Affairs re-opened the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is in Epping, Cape Town today to open a new new Home Affairs precinct. The new precinct comprises of the Cape Town Refugee Centre and the Epping Civic office @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/yzLtFe0Ap6 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2023

This comes after a decade-long wait due to back-and-forth legal battles with the Department of Home Affairs.

Mugerwa-Sekawabe says that this is a very significant moment as it means that refugees and asylum seekers in Cape Town will no longer have to go to Pretoria, Durban or the Eastern Cape to get their papers in order.

The Minister [of Home Affairs] was really, really dragging their feet. Muyenga Mugerwa-Sekawabe, Candidate Attorney – Legal Resources Centre

We're really happy that there are going to be services available for this vulnerable section in society. Muyenga Mugerwa-Sekawabe, Candidate Attorney – Legal Resources Centre

