How to add little acts of kindness into your day
If you've ever been a recipient of a good deed - for example, someone might have bought you a cuppa coffee, smiled at you, or simply just said, 'thank you' for a job well done - then you know how good it feels when a little bit of unexpected kindness creeps into your day.
Today (28 April) is a celebration of that exact moment and it's called, 'global act of kindness' day.
The question we're asking is, why not do good deeds everyday through kindness?
That's what 'global pay it forward day' is all about after all.
But, in order to be kind to others, remember to be kind to yourself, first.
How? Avoid being too harsh on yourself, show yourself compassion, see yourself with value and speak about yourself positively.
Then, pay it forward by showing others these small acts of kindness:
• Smile at someone
• Give someone a compliment
• Don't forget your 'thank you's'
• Apologise when you've done something wrong
• Show others grace and don't be too hard on them
• Ask people questions that show you care: ask about their family, their well-being or simply ask: 'are you okay?'
• REALLY listen when people talk to you - avoid being on your phone or being distracted during conversations
• Show empathy in difficult situations
• Offer to help - if someone's struggling carrying many bags or can't lift something heavy, offer some help
• Do something nice for someone: get them a coffee, write a cute note or message them to let them know you're thinking of them
And there you go!
Paying it forward can be however you interpret it to be and kindness can be an action, thought, or verbal gesture - so ensure you pay it forward everyday.
Just imagine, if we all showed a bit more kindness, maybe the world would be a more compassionate place...
This article first appeared on KFM : How to add little acts of kindness into your day
Source : Photo: Pixabay.com
