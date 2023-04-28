Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Clement Manyathela speaks with Tracy Ziman Jacobs, intimacy coach.
-
With conscious uncoupling a pair will work with a therapist to end their relationship
-
This is a way to reduce the pain and trauma that comes with a break-up
Conscious uncoupling refers to the process of ending a romantic relationship in a respectful, compassionate and mindful way.
This is not to say the process will not be painful, but Jacobs says the aim of this is to reduce the pain and trauma to both parties.
It is very emotional, it is heart-breaking, but at least the couple leave the process having some kind of closure to the relationship.Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Intimacy Coach
Jacobs says this process will involve a therapist and usually takes place over a full day.
One way this can be done is through a mirroring technique, called the 'imago dialogue', for the goodbye process.
In this process each partner has an opportunity to say everything they need to say, and it follows a certain order.
With this technique the sender will say ‘being with you was like…’ and the receiver will respond with, ‘what I am hearing from you is that being with me was like… did I understand you?’ and they will each have a chance to express their feelings.
The pair will have a chance to talk through all the negative experiences, positive experiences and hopes they had for the relationship and say goodbye to them.
By working through the negatives and the positives, it will help both parties work out their strengths and weaknesses to take into their next relationship.
The final step is to say goodbye to your partner, with all their good and bad traits, and to your relationship.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106228801_silhouette-of-couple-having-argument-on-color-background-relationship-problems.html?vti=mt28i0h29w5pm8vr76-1-3
