Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race
Bianca Resnekov interviews Aubrey Isaacs, Langa Athletics Club Chairman.
- Langa is celebrating its 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township
- To celebrate Freedom Day, thousands participated in the highly anticipated Run4Freedom race
- The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans
On 27 April, South Africans celebrated Freedom Day.
Residents of Langa used the day to celebrate the 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township, with the highly anticipated first-of-its-kind event – Run4Freedom.
The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans.
Despite Cape Town's wet weather, Isaacs says that he was completely 'blown away' by the turnout.
The idea and motive behind the event is to bring together runners from across the city in the spirit of peace and togetherness, regardless of their fitness level, says Isaacs.
The event is open to runners of all fitness levels, with a 10km option for professional athletes and clubs as well a 6km option for non-pros or teens.
To become a member of the Langa Running Club, which is dubbed as one of Cape Town's most elite running clubs, or to take part in next years event, contact Isaacs on 078 3408 251.
I was completely blown away by the reception of the Capetonians who came out in big numbers.Aubrey Isaacs, Langa Athletics Club Chairman
This was an opportunity for us to bring communities together again.Aubrey Isaacs, Langa Athletics Club Chairman
Source : Wikimedia commons: Discott
