7 Ways to improve your memory





Forgot where you put your keys? Can't remember why you're walking to the kitchen?

We all have forgetful moments.

Although there are no guarantees when it comes to preventing memory loss - we've consolidated information from reputable online sources to bring you these simple ways to sharpen your memory...

1) Get physical

Physical activity raises blood flow to the whole body, including the brain which might help keep your memory sharp.

It's recommended that at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity, such as brisk walking, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous aerobic activity, such as jogging is best.

If you don't have time for a full workout, try a few 10-minute walks throughout the day.

2) Stimulate your mind/brain

Just as physical activity keeps your body in shape, activities that engage your mind help keep your brain in shape.

So, try and pick up new hobbies to stimulate your brain such as:

• Do crossword puzzles

• Read

• Play games

• Learn to play a musical instrument

• Volunteer at a local school or with a community group

3) Connect with others

Studies have shown that social interaction helps with depression and stress. Both of which can contribute to memory loss.

So, it's recommended to look for opportunities to get together with loved ones, friends and other people, especially if you live alone.

Socializing can stimulate attention and memory, and help to strengthen neural networks. You may just be laughing and talking, but your brain is hard at work. This increase in mental activity pays off over time.

4) Be organised

Experts say that you're more likely to forget things if your home is cluttered or your notes are in disarray.

You can try to add some oganisation into your life by:

• Keeping track of tasks, appointments and other events in a notebook, calendar or on your phone

• Keeping to-do lists up to date

• Checking off items you've finished

• Keeping your wallet, keys, glasses and other essential items in a set place in your home so they are easy to find

• Limiting distractions

• Doing one thing at a time and avoid multitasking

• Connecting what you're trying to remember to a favourite song, a familiar saying or idea

5) Get enough sleep

Studies show that not getting enough sleep has been linked to memory loss.

Adults should sleep atleast seven to nine hours a night, so ensure you make a good nights rest a priority.

6) Eat 'brain foods'

6) Eat 'brain foods'

Many studies over the years has linked certain foods to brain power.

For example, brain enhancing foods are green leafy vegetables, whole grains, berries, fatty fish, walnuts and tea and coffee.

Too much alcohol can lead to confusion and memory loss.

7) Manage your health

If you live with chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, hearing loss and obesity - it might affect your memory.

Follow your health care provider's advice for dealing with these medical conditions.

The better you take care of yourself, the better your memory is likely to be.

Regularly review the medicines you take with your health care provider. Some medicines can affect memory. <div id="ad-mobile-top-container">

Of course, recurring memory loss can be a sign of a larger medical condition like Alzheimer's or dementia.

So, if memory loss affects your ability to do daily activities and if you notice your memory getting worse over time - it's particularly important (and recommended) to get help from professional medical practitioners.

