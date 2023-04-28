Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
Ladies and gents, it is time to roll up your sleeves, FlySafair is bringing back its crazy cheap flight sale!
That’s right! About 50 000 tickets will be up for grabs for JUST R9 (airport tax included).
While the exact date of the sale is yet to be announced, the group confirmed it will be taking place sometime next week.
You guessed it; our Lucky R9 Sale is on its way. We can’t tell you exactly when, but we can say that you should be prepared so you don’t miss out!' FlySafair (@FlySafair) April 26, 2023
Luckily, we’ll be giving you a few tips over the next few days to get you ready.
Keep your eyes glued to our social pages. pic.twitter.com/gKJZ5Abg1j
The R9 ticket price pays homage to the airline's ninth year in operation.
The sale will only cater to one-way flights on its domestic routes.
Qualifying tickets are for individual seats and are only available on pre-selected flights across the airline’s domestic network for departures between May and November this year.
Keep a look out on FlySafair’s social media pages for the exact date and time announcement, you don’t want to miss this!
This article first appeared on 947 : Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
