[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
John Maytham interviews Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist.
Unless you've been living under a rock, everyone from children, parents and grandparents have either heard about PRIME, or have been begged to buy it.
The sports drink retails anywhere between R399 and R650, but thanks to Checkers, PRIME fans can now get it for R39.99.
RELATED: Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
But how healthy is it? Are there any health benefits?
Dr Ross Tucker weighs in:
- Branched-chain amino acids: Studies have shown that despite claims, there is no evidence of it improving muscle performance
- Vitamin B: Being deficient in Vitamin B is unusual, in fact, most of us receive a good amount in our diet. Tucker doesn't suggest drinking energy drinks as a way to get Vitamin B
- 2g sugar per 500ml: This wouldn't be enough to provide energy needed to play sport or physical activity. The sugary taste is due to artificial sweeteners
RELATED: How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world
Tucker says that overall, PRIME lacks the main ingredients needed to 'qualify' as an energy drink.
If you had the world's worst diet, you'd need Vitamin B.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
I'm not convinced that a lot of these artificial sweeteners are particularly healthy for you.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
If you'd be making a list of healthy drinks, this would probably be quite low on that list.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
As far as sports drinks go, it doesn't provide the main thing you might want.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prime_Energy.jpg
