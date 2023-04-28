Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims. 28 April 2023 2:04 PM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
7 Ways to improve your memory If you can't remember where you put your keys more often than usual lately, this list might be helpful for you. 28 April 2023 3:37 PM
Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair's crazy cheap flight sale is back You can get your hands on a one-way domestic flight with FlySafair for ONLY R9! 28 April 2023 2:59 PM
Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion Ending a romantic relationship can be extremely difficult for all parties, but conscious uncoupling can ease some of that pain. 28 April 2023 12:22 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
Is there space for satire in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue "My Fellow South Africans", opening at t... 27 April 2023 1:08 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?

28 April 2023 5:03 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Energy drinks
John Maytham
logan paul

Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.

John Maytham interviews Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist.

Unless you've been living under a rock, everyone from children, parents and grandparents have either heard about PRIME, or have been begged to buy it.

The sports drink retails anywhere between R399 and R650, but thanks to Checkers, PRIME fans can now get it for R39.99.

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul
PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

RELATED: Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime

But how healthy is it? Are there any health benefits?

Dr Ross Tucker weighs in:

  • Branched-chain amino acids: Studies have shown that despite claims, there is no evidence of it improving muscle performance
  • Vitamin B: Being deficient in Vitamin B is unusual, in fact, most of us receive a good amount in our diet. Tucker doesn't suggest drinking energy drinks as a way to get Vitamin B
  • 2g sugar per 500ml: This wouldn't be enough to provide energy needed to play sport or physical activity. The sugary taste is due to artificial sweeteners

RELATED: How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world

Tucker says that overall, PRIME lacks the main ingredients needed to 'qualify' as an energy drink.

If you had the world's worst diet, you'd need Vitamin B.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

I'm not convinced that a lot of these artificial sweeteners are particularly healthy for you.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

If you'd be making a list of healthy drinks, this would probably be quite low on that list.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

As far as sports drinks go, it doesn't provide the main thing you might want.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




