Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
-Jazz and Markets hosted by District 6 Museum and Koe’sister Mag
-Oliver Award Nominated play CRUISE at Homecoming Centre
-Galileo Open Air Cinema’s season finale
There's always a market to visit in Cape Town on a weekend.
On Saturday, At the Jazz & Markets will be hosted by the District Six Museum and Koe'sister Magazine and will include live music, food and drinks.
The markets will be held at the District Six Homecoming centre.
Children may enter for free, while adults pay R45 per person.
Tickets at the door or online via Quicket.
We want people to come together and encourage our local entrepreneurial spirit. During lockdown people started their own enterprises and we want people to showcase their products in a beautiful environments. Between 11am and 12pm, we'll have a poetry hour and will give new poets the time to tell their stories.Desiree Johnson, MD Mikateko Media
This weekend also marks the final performances of Olivier Award-nominated play Cruise at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.
This run and the one in Joburg marked the first international staging outside of the play outside the UK.
It was written and originally performed by Jack Holden and is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on earth.
Spencer is diagnosed with HIV in 1984 and told he only has four years left to live.
This sets in motion a rollercoaster ride of events.
Tickets are R195 and bookings are via Quicket.
This play has had an incredible journey. It was one of the first to open the West End after Covid...it was received very well. Our producer fought very hard to get this production here and it opened last year to coincide with the 40th year of HIV on International Aids Day.Josh Lindberg, Cruise director
And finally this weekend, marks the end of the Galileo Open Air Cinema’s summer season.
First up there’s Mamma Mia at Lourensford Estate tonight, and then tomorrow The Incredibles - a lovely family friendly animation -showing at Kirstenbosch.
Ticket prices start at R145 and food and drinks are available to purchase at the venue.
Scroll up to listen to the interviews.
