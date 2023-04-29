3 ways to spot fake medicine





Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

Fake medicines are a dangerous threat in Africa and consumers need to be aware of the risks.

That's the warning of Dr Fundile Nyati, the resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.

Counterfeit medicines is a worldwide phenomenon in which companies or individuals produce an imitation of the original product, often made with materials of reduced quality and illegally bearing a trademark or copyright of another product.

The market for counterfeit goods is estimated to be worth R600 billion globally and within that is counterfeit medicines. These are products manufactured as medicines but are fake. They look the same as authorised medicines but inside they don't have the active ingredients or they have smaller doses below than what is necessary. So you have what is purported to be the real medicine, but it's not even the medicine required. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

In some instances, these medicines may contain deadly ingredients like rat poison, boric acid and charcoal antifreeze which are used as tablet fillers.

Last year, about 300 kids died from drinking cough mixture that was actually counterfeit medicine. When we look at medicine supply in sub-saharan Africa, at least 42% is fake medicines. And South Africa is not immune to this problem. Last year, SAHPRA and SAPS did a raid and found people selling prescription medicines on the streets of Cape Town. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Consumers are urged to check their packaging, expiry date, bats number and check for tampering.

If its been tampered with, do not use the medication.

Once you have the medicine, read the package insert.

Often counterfeit medicines do not come with the package insert.

It's best to purchase medicines from licensed retailers.

The advantage of doing that is there's a pharmacist or assistant behind the counter and those people are ethically bound to give you the right medicine. If you get the wrong medicine, there are repercussions for the pharmacy or the professional. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

There's been a proliferation of online pharmacies, some of which are outside of South Africa, purported to be selling within the country.

The problem is that again they're not obliged to follow our regulatory prescripts. People that buy from online pharmacies can expose themselves to risks. Unless that online pharmacy has a physical presence, maybe you can take a chance. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

This article first appeared on 702 : 3 ways to spot fake medicine