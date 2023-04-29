How to grow your child's net worth





© rawpixel/123rf.com

In the old days, children were encouraged to save all their coins in a money jar or piggy bank.

While this was a simple and good way to teach children the value of saving, it doesn't effectively prepare children to secure their financial future.

How can you raise your child's net worth?

April is financial literacy month, so we chat to our human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush about how to increase your child's net worth through smart investments.

There are parents who have given their children the best education, fantastic holidays and a lot of stuff, but what they haven't done is taught them how to invest and grow their money. Money will not only build your children's self worth, but also their net worth. With financial freedom, comes choice freedom. And this is what we really need to be instilling in our children from a young age. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

There are two ways for children to make money.

Getting them to roll up their sleeves to work and earn money.

Or showing them how to grow their money while they work.

Compound interest is about money saved and invested over a long period of time versus money just stored in a jar or stuffed under a mattress. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Parents are advised to let their children do a practical saving experiment that enables them to learn more effectively.

Bush used the example of an American game to prove how compound interest can work for children.

On day one, have your child put one dollar into a jar and explain to them they'll be earning interest every day at a rate of 50 percent. So on day two, they'll have one dollar, plus 50 cents. Keep doing that everyday and they're earning interest on their interest. By the end of the week, your child will see one dollar grow into 11 dollars because of the positive effects of compound interest. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Scroll up for the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : How to grow your child's net worth