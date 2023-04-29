Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
How to grow your child's net worth Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth. 29 April 2023 9:54 AM
View all Local
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
7 Ways to improve your memory If you can't remember where you put your keys more often than usual lately, this list might be helpful for you. 28 April 2023 3:37 PM
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
View all Sport
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western... 29 April 2023 8:37 AM
Is there space for satire in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at t... 27 April 2023 1:08 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

New docu-series will change what you know about elephants

29 April 2023 11:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
elephants
documentary series
African wildlife

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.
Secrets of the Elephants Photo: National Geographic
Secrets of the Elephants Photo: National Geographic

A new four-part series on Disney Plus not only reveals the extraordinary lives of different families of elephants but also highlights how similar they are to us.

Secrets Of The Elephants will change everything you thought you knew about elephants forever.

Kenyan wildlife conservationist, Dr Paula Kahumbu who is the CEO of Wildlife Direct, was involved with the production for a year.

She is best known for her efforts to stop the illegal trade in elephant ivory and preserve their natural habitats.

She hopes the series will encourage people to demand that their governments do more.

The series is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron and narrated by fellow Oscar-winer, actress Natalie Portman.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli to discuss the series.

Mbuli is a television and film storyteller, whose passion is bringing to life untold stories.

The reason why a lot of communities aren't able to connect with conservation is because they feel distant from it. The more I knew, the more I learnt, the more I could fall in love with the natural world. As this love affair grew, the more I felt I needed to do something.

Ntokozo Mbuli, National Geographic explorer

Mbuli believes the documentary series tells the story through the eyes of the indigenous people.

For a long time, Africa's wildlife stories was told by outsiders.

This is an African story made with Africans. You'll see someone who lives in a community of desert elephants so much that he's able to communicate with the elephants. From him you can draw a lot of knowledge. We'll see ourselves as Africans in this story.

Ntokozo Mbuli, National Geographic explorer

The series also explores the conflict between humans and wildlife.

As human inhabitants live alongside wildlife, the existence of these animals is being threatened.

These communities don't know enough to live in a way that protect the wildlife.

Top of mind is to protect myself. So if an elephant comes into my territory, I'd want to shoot it down. Those themes, about human nature, are what makes the story relatable. Seeing Africa as part of the story is what makes it relatable to us as Africans.

Ntokozo Mbuli, National Geographic explorer

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




29 April 2023 11:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
elephants
documentary series
African wildlife

More from Local

Xavier Haupt with Sara Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician

29 April 2023 12:31 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

How to grow your child's net worth

29 April 2023 9:54 AM

Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

3 ways to spot fake medicine

29 April 2023 9:16 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, how to spot them and the countermeasures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 April 2023 8:37 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?

28 April 2023 5:03 PM

Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township.

Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race

28 April 2023 3:27 PM

The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Facebook screengrab from IRS Forensic Investigations' Facebook page: @IRSInvestigators

Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims

28 April 2023 2:04 PM

The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel pumps at a service station. Picture:: CapeTalk

Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA

28 April 2023 1:31 PM

Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Kirsten Neuschäfer, Instagram profile

[WATCH] Mzansi's Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes first woman to win global yacht race

28 April 2023 12:31 PM

After 235 days at sea, Gqeberha-based woman makes history - becoming the first woman to win a solo, Golden Globe yacht race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The entrance to the Maitland Refugee Reception Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Eyewitness News

After a decade, Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town Refugee Reception Office

28 April 2023 12:13 PM

The decade-long wait for refugees and asylum seekers is over.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Xavier Haupt with Sara Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician

29 April 2023 12:31 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 April 2023 8:37 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester Kiewit with playwright Mike van Graan in the Cape Talk studio Photo: Cape Talk

Is there space for satire in South Africa?

27 April 2023 1:08 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at the Artscape’s Innovation Lounge from 3-20 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Miami Police Department Wikimedia Commons

R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence

26 April 2023 9:44 AM

The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Matthew Perry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Policy Exchange

Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir

25 April 2023 11:41 AM

The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons Andrea Ricca from Casagiove (CE), Italia Derivative work: RanZag (talk)

Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!

25 April 2023 8:25 AM

Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin

24 April 2023 2:04 PM

A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joel Smith and Tatjana Schoenmaker. Photo: Instagram/jcsmith7

[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!

24 April 2023 12:46 PM

'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image via www.vpnsrus.com Wikimedia Commons mikemacmarketing

Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa

24 April 2023 11:24 AM

Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing

24 April 2023 10:11 AM

Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

Business Local Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA

Local Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Natjoints prepared ahead of planned truck drivers' strike on Sunday

29 April 2023 6:32 PM

WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

29 April 2023 3:59 PM

‘We failed that family’: Bishop Lavis CPF on baby Kai-isha abduction anniversary

29 April 2023 3:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA