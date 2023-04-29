Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician
He's a half of one of South Africa's most famous social media (and impossibly good looking!) couples.
Multi-talented, energetic and driven, Bellville-born Xavier Haupt is now making moves in the world of music.
23 year old Haupt is a former rugby player, who shot to fame on the reality show 'Love Island SA'.
But his popularity skyrocketed when he started dating influencer Nadia Japhta, with the couple amassing thousands of followers on Tiktok and Instagram.
After a good ol' shower karaoke session, Haupt was encouraged by Japhta to try his hand at making music.
He soon partnered up with local musician Chaise Williams and it was a marriage made in heaven.
The two have recently released two tracks 'Again and Again' and 'Me and My Henny'.
Chaise and I met at a friend's house...one day I called him to come through and we just made songs together. We decided to make a nice radio song and were sitting on 'Me and My Henny' for some time. That's when we approached Ameen Harron (producer), who switched up the beat. 'Me and My Henny' is a metaphor for the girl or love interest.Xavier Haupt, singer and influencer
With 'Again and Again', we were at one of our friend's houses and wanted something you can vibe to. It was a late night and we speaking about how we always say 'we're never drinking again'. But the next weekend, you're like 'I might as well'. There was good energy in the room when we made the song.Xavier Haupt, singer and influencer
Haupt credits his family for his diverse musical influence.
In my house there was a lot of Luther Vandross, Sade, The Light House Family...my father used to listen to a lot of jazz and my mother listened to Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. I was also around country and Afrikaans music.Xavier Haupt, singer and influencer
The tracks are available on all digital platforms.
Scroll up for the conversation.
More from Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
How to grow your child's net worth
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth.Read More
3 ways to spot fake medicine
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, how to spot them and the countermeasures.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race
The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans.Read More
Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims
The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims.Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes first woman to win global yacht race
After 235 days at sea, Gqeberha-based woman makes history - becoming the first woman to win a solo, Golden Globe yacht race.Read More
More from Entertainment
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Is there space for satire in South Africa?
Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at the Artscape’s Innovation Lounge from 3-20 May.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.Read More
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.Read More
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.Read More
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.Read More