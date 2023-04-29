Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician





Xavier Haupt with Sara Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

He's a half of one of South Africa's most famous social media (and impossibly good looking!) couples.

Multi-talented, energetic and driven, Bellville-born Xavier Haupt is now making moves in the world of music.

23 year old Haupt is a former rugby player, who shot to fame on the reality show 'Love Island SA'.

But his popularity skyrocketed when he started dating influencer Nadia Japhta, with the couple amassing thousands of followers on Tiktok and Instagram.

After a good ol' shower karaoke session, Haupt was encouraged by Japhta to try his hand at making music.

He soon partnered up with local musician Chaise Williams and it was a marriage made in heaven.

The two have recently released two tracks 'Again and Again' and 'Me and My Henny'.

Chaise and I met at a friend's house...one day I called him to come through and we just made songs together. We decided to make a nice radio song and were sitting on 'Me and My Henny' for some time. That's when we approached Ameen Harron (producer), who switched up the beat. 'Me and My Henny' is a metaphor for the girl or love interest. Xavier Haupt, singer and influencer

With 'Again and Again', we were at one of our friend's houses and wanted something you can vibe to. It was a late night and we speaking about how we always say 'we're never drinking again'. But the next weekend, you're like 'I might as well'. There was good energy in the room when we made the song. Xavier Haupt, singer and influencer

Haupt credits his family for his diverse musical influence.

In my house there was a lot of Luther Vandross, Sade, The Light House Family...my father used to listen to a lot of jazz and my mother listened to Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. I was also around country and Afrikaans music. Xavier Haupt, singer and influencer

The tracks are available on all digital platforms.

Scroll up for the conversation.