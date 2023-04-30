Why divorce mediation can help couples





The start of a marriage can be an exciting and beautiful experience.

But when the romance and passion fades and the relationship gets rocky, the dreaded ‘big D’ often rears its head.

Divorce can bring out an ugly side to an individual and person you once knew becomes unrecognizable.

But mediation can help couples to deal with their emotions and navigate their way through the complexity of divorce.

Craig Scheider, the co-chairperson of Family Mediators Association of the Cape (FAMAC) talks about the advantages of divorce mediation.

It's a process where two parties sit together in the presence of a third party and talk about all the issues that need to be resolved to bring about a divorce. Part of the mediation process is to discuss the rights and responsibilities of children, to explain to parents what their rights are and to draft a parenting plan, which is made an order of court. Craig Schneider, Family Mediators' Association of the Cape

While the mediation is not therapy, it can be a therapeutic process.

FAMAC has mediators that are mental health professionals, attorneys or advocates.

Couple struggling with emotional baggage from their relationship are provided a safe space to unpack their feelings.

If there are certain issues, we create the space for the person to talk. If things escalate, we recommend professional help. But if the person doesn't deal with the emotional undertones, it will be a bar to them reaching a successful outcome. This is when the parties are able to communicate in a better way. Craig Schneider, Family Mediators' Association of the Cape

Couples who are struggling to sit around the same table must consider their commonalities.

The commonalities are the children and how to act in the best interest of the children. If they have children, they need to work together going forward. Craig Schneider, Family Mediators' Association of the Cape

Schneider said he's seen some "miracles" as a divorce mediator and just one conversation between couples can make all the difference.

I had a couple who hadn't spoken to each other for six months. After the first mediation, they went to have coffee together because they felt comfortable to sit and talk to each other. There's been couples fighting for three years through lawyers and later realise they're running out of money. Then they decide to talk to someone. When I get involved, I ask them not to provide me with the legal side. I want them to tell their story and where they want to go. It's about empowering the clients to make their own decisions. Craig Schneider, Family Mediators' Association of the Cape

