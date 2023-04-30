Load shedding threatening food security in SA
The impact of load shedding on the agricultural sector will have major consequences for food security in South Africa.
That's the warning of Agri SA, as the country remains gripped by daily power cuts.
Agri SA says the electricity outages is detrimental to the all operations, including logistics and cold-chain management.
From irrigation to the conveyer belt, from cold storage facilities to railway lines, all aspects of the business are disrupted.
You have to slaughter the chicken, beef or lamb, process it and package it so it can it land on the shelves of the retailer. The same applies to maize or any other product. So the entire agricultural value chain depends on a constant supply of electricity.Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA
While farmers can use alternative forms of electricity like solar panels or generators, it becomes a costly exercise.
Irrigation systems will not work with solar electricity and a higher levels of electricity generation is needed to run a processing facility.
It costs farmers millions more to buy diesel and to put in place generators. Then you have transformers blowing up due to power surges. It's a mess.Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA
Agricultural businesses who experience interruptions in business operations to load shedding damage are not extensively covered by insurance.
Insurance companies only cover you to a certain point and then afterwards they stop because they say it's become unbearable. Small businesses depend on solar panels and inverters and these often pack up due to surges, and then they have to find money to replace it.Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA
Load shedding is also having a severe impact on employers and their wellness.
If you sent a truck driver to do deliveries and they get stuck in a timeslot with no power, it takes them hours to get back home. So it puts pressure on workers who have to work overtime.Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA
This article first appeared on 702 : Load shedding threatening food security in SA
