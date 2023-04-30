Streaming issues? Report here
Anthology series explores the battle with our bodies

30 April 2023 11:24 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Gender
sexuality
bodies

Sarah-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Tracy Hope and Alnaaze Nathoo on their latest project together called 'Keeping it under wraps: Bodies Uncensored'.
The cover of the 'Bodies Uncensored' book. Photo: Facebook
The cover of the 'Bodies Uncensored' book. Photo: Facebook

If you loved the anthology series 'Keeping it under wraps', there's a third book that once again, celebrates the unique human experiences we all share.

The latest book 'Keeping it under wraps: Bodies Uncensored' explores our conflicting relationships with our bodies.

It's a collection of thought provoking, humorous and endearing personal stories about the battle between the self and the body.

'Sex: An Anthology' was the first book in 2021, followed by 'Parenthood: Uncensored' in 2022.

The series looks at topics on gender, culture, age, race and mental health.

It's described as a "safe place for people to share the good, the bad and the ugly without fear of shame or stigma."

Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to the editors of the series, Alnaaze Nathoo and Tracy Hope.

The series started with a conversation of between a group of friends, talking about their lives and problems. The initial conversation was about sex. And what we realised is that so many people have so many interesting stories that shaped their lives. What we read about online is nonsense and is trying to make you fit into a certain box. But people have stories to tell but no place to say it.

Alnaaze Nathoo, editor of 'Keeping it under wraps: Bodies Uncensored'

Drawing on the topic of bodies was a no-brainer.

The team said it realised how much our body image and self esteem influences our existence.

The way we see our bodies defines how we interact with the world. It has a such a power over the decisions we make.

Alnaaze Nathoo, editor of 'Keeping it under wraps: Bodies Uncensored'

The editorial team ensured this book has a diverse set of themes.

For this book, the team received the work of over 100 contributors.

They had the hard task of choosing different topics that would play off each other.

Our biggest hope is that people understand what the books are trying to do. Highlight these stories and bring it to the light of day.

Tracy Hope, editor of 'Keeping it under wraps: Bodies Uncensored'

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




