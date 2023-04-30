Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Prasa is a sad state of affairs' - whistleblower Martha Ngoye Martha Ngoye talks about whistle blower protection, Prasa and the need for good governance. 30 April 2023 12:16 PM
Load shedding threatening food security in SA Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA speaks about the concerns around the effects of load shedding on food security in SA. 30 April 2023 10:22 AM
Why divorce mediation can help couples Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to divorce mediation expert Craig on how to create an amicable split. 30 April 2023 9:17 AM
View all Local
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
Anthology series explores the battle with our bodies Sarah-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Tracy Hope and Alnaaze Nathoo on their latest project together called 'Keeping it... 30 April 2023 11:24 AM
Why we sleep longer in winter Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao shares her thoughts on new research that suggests that whi... 30 April 2023 8:26 AM
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
View all Sport
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western... 29 April 2023 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Prasa is a sad state of affairs' - whistleblower Martha Ngoye

30 April 2023 12:16 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
PRASA
Prasa trains
Prasa corruption
Martha Ngoye

Martha Ngoye talks about whistle blower protection, Prasa and the need for good governance.
Prasa head of legal, risk and compliance, Ms Martha Ngoye, gives evidence before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing of the misconduct allegations brought against Gauteng Division of High Court Judge Anna Makhubele on 23 February 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
Prasa head of legal, risk and compliance, Ms Martha Ngoye, gives evidence before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing of the misconduct allegations brought against Gauteng Division of High Court Judge Anna Makhubele on 23 February 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

The fight against corruption is a battle for the soul of the country.

No one knows this more than whistleblower Martha Ngoye, who exposed the huge tentacles of corruption and rot at the Passenger Rail Agency of SOouth Africa (Prasa).

As Prasa's group executive for legal, risk and compliance, Ngoye stopped two illegal contracts for locomatives.

She ultimately saved the company billions of rands.

Ngoye's heroic action didn't sit well with the agency, who took her to task by suspending her and firing her.

Prasa levelled serious charges against her, claiming she had committed financial misconduct and was in dereliction of her duties.

The agency charged that she had condoned irregular expenditure in the R45 million SA Fence and Gate contract while she was acting as the group's chief executive officer.

She remains suspended even though she was cleared of all charges by Prasa.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with Ngoye about her fight against corruption and state capture.

I've always had a target on my back when I spoke the truth. It's how I've been brought up and taught. Even though I'm not practicing as an attorney, I will not jeopardize that. I will not lie low while seeing things that are wrong. I will speak up.

Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

Ngoye believes Prasa is capable of cleaning itself up but needs the right people.

She added that the agency is still operating in a climate of fear.

Those that have the experience are all sitting outside. My experience is that currently there are people just doing what they're told. Those who remain are opting not to speak because they've seen what happened to me. When you have fear, you won't have an organisation operating strategically.

Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

We've written to the president to say help. We haven't heard anything. So if the will is not there, then I'm not sure things will change.

Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

When the trains are not running optimally, the poorest of the poor are hardest hit.

When we advised the previous board of Prasa to not cancel the security contract without a contingency plan, look at what happened to the infrastructure. Now they have to bring in more money to fix what could have been saved. Those type of people that serve on these boards move to other cushy jobs in government. It's a very sad state of affairs but we can't give up.

Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Prasa is a sad state of affairs' - whistleblower Martha Ngoye




30 April 2023 12:16 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
PRASA
Prasa trains
Prasa corruption
Martha Ngoye

More from Local

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

Load shedding threatening food security in SA

30 April 2023 10:22 AM

Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA speaks about the concerns around the effects of load shedding on food security in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: antonioguillem/123rf.com

Why divorce mediation can help couples

30 April 2023 9:17 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to divorce mediation expert Craig on how to create an amicable split.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xavier Haupt with Sara Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician

29 April 2023 12:31 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Secrets of the Elephants Photo: National Geographic

New docu-series will change what you know about elephants

29 April 2023 11:42 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

How to grow your child's net worth

29 April 2023 9:54 AM

Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

3 ways to spot fake medicine

29 April 2023 9:16 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, how to spot them and the countermeasures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 April 2023 8:37 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?

28 April 2023 5:03 PM

Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township.

Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race

28 April 2023 3:27 PM

The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Facebook screengrab from IRS Forensic Investigations' Facebook page: @IRSInvestigators

Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims

28 April 2023 2:04 PM

The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

Business Local Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA

Local Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Emotions run high as Pandor welcomes 51 SAfricans evacuated from Sudan home

30 April 2023 7:17 PM

No disruptions linked to truck drivers' strike, say police

30 April 2023 6:27 PM

GP Crime Prevention Wardens graduate, ready to hit the ground running

30 April 2023 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA