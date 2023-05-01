Church community mourns bus crash victims
What was meant to be a beautiful spiritual retreat for a group of Anglican parishioners turned to tragedy, when the bus they were travelling in overturned outside Swellendam on Friday.
Five parishioners from St Aidan's church in Lansdowne died in the accident, while 48 others were injured.
The parishioners, many of them elderly, were from St. Saviour's and St. Matthew's church in Cape Town.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Bishop Joshua Louw, bishop of the Table Bay area.
This retreat has been a tradition for the St Aidan's Church for as long as I can remember. This was the first time after Covid that they did this again. Looking at the Facebook photos, I could see they were enjoying themselves thoroughly. So this is a very tragic event. Our prayers are with those who lost their loved ones and those who are in hospital.Joshua Louw, bishop of the Table Bay area
The bus lost control on the N2 outside Swellendam in the direction of Cape Town.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances around the crash.
All we know is that the driver lost control and we don't want to speculate more than that. There's the trauma of what happened after that. I'm sure so many people will need help to overcome this sad time.Joshua Louw, bishop of the Table Bay area
Thank you for the wonderful support and prayers. It's overwhelming to know that during times of tragedy, people can stand together and give the support needed.Joshua Louw, bishop of the Table Bay area
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : Pixabay.com
