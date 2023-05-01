ICC rules applies to some but not others - Dr Oscar Van Heerden
Russia president Vladimir Putin's planned visit to the Brics Summit in South Africa in August has been a controversial topic.
South Africa is feeling the pressure to arrest Putin when he lands in the country, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
The Western Cape Government has since entered the fray, warning that it will carry out an arrest should he visit Cape Town.
Premier Alan Winde has criticized national government for avoiding the obligation to arrest Putin.
The ANC has sowed further confusion on the ICC issue, but saying its wants South Africa to withdraw their membership from the ICC.
Could the ANC be on course to push through legislation indemnifying heads of state from arrest?
Dr Oscar Van Heerden has argued that South Africa should withdraw the membership from the ICC.
The reality is that there a number of international institutions, many established post World War II. The victors of that war made sure those institutions served their purposes. Here we talk of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and by extension, the ICC. These institutions are not fit for purpose for the global south and the change in geo-political dynamics.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar
Van Heerden said countries like China and India are emerging as economic powers and they want a "seat at the table".
Whether it be a renewed Security Council or a reformed ICC. My argument is that the ICC is one of those institutions where you still see a dual system...where the rule applies to some but not others. This must stop.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar
However, the ANC's indecisiveness on the ICC throws into question it's policy uncertainty.
Van Heerden has criticized the SA government's "wishy-washy" stance on the matter.
He referred to a decision taken in 2017 that the government must withdraw from the ICC, which was later overturned by the ANC national conference last year.
There was a proposal made by the former minister of justice with the Omar al Bashir case. You have local legislation and the Rome Statute and the way the two speak to each other is through an implementation act. There are countries who are signatories to the Rome Statute but in the implementation act, they've excluded heads of state. So this is what potentially could be done in South Africa before the August summit.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : AFP
More from Local
Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.Read More
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.Read More
Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment recognising the validity of Muslim marriages. The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation, however, it has dragged its feet on the matter.Read More
Prime energy drink sells out at some Checkers stores
In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people - particularly parents, across the country woke up bright and early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to buy the popular Prime energy drink, which is owned by popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul.Read More
‘Xenophobia doesn’t exist – it is a politics of belonging’ - Dr Jacob Cloete
Xenophobia is defined as the fear of strangers, foreigners or immigrants.Read More
How Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profit
Sunday Times investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti has revealed that Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profits during the two years it was run by a board tied to senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executives.Read More
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.Read More
All South Africans in Sudan safely back home
DIRCO's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela discusses the number of South Africans who have been brought home from Sudan and the difficulties they have experienced in bringing the people home.Read More
Double blow for Fort Hare university as bodyguard killed in hit-and-run
EWN Reporter Sipha Khema unpacks the latest information on the killing of Fort Hare university vice chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu's second bodyguard.Read More