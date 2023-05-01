Why ‘tik’ is the drug of choice for the homeless
Living on the streets of the inner city is a game of survival.
It's a brutally harsh life, characterized by starvation, illness, violence and often, drug addiction.
In Cape Town, it's called the 'skarrel' - being forced to eek out a living to survive.
Cape Argus columnist Carlos Mesquita often shares his personal experiences of being homeless on the streets of Cape Town.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Mesquita said 'tik', or methamphetamine, is still the drug of choice for the homeless.
If you're homeless, you won't have money to buy food. And you can't afford to fall asleep because you could wake up to a boot in your face. So tik gives you more energy, keeps you awake for hours and takes away your hunger. It helps you do the things you need to do in order to survive.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
Being a drug addict on the streets is being condemned to a life of crime.
In previous columns, Mesquita has revealed how roaming the streets after being released from prison was the scariest night of his life, the reality for most homeless people.
When you get caught with a packet of R20 tik, you spend six months to a year in a holding cell and the case is eventually thrown out.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
There's a young man who came to the streets at the age of 16 and started doing drugs. When a month, he was arrested for the first time and went to juvenile prison in Pollsmoor. When he came out, he became one of the biggest carjackers in Cape Town.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
Various substances have different effects on the body.
The physical effects of drugs like 'unga', a highly addictive herion drug, will cause people to commit crimes to obtain the drug.
However, tik is a mental addiction.
It's easier to come off tik than unga. With unga, your body physically demands that drug so you can't get up in the mornings until you've had your fix. Whereas with tik, you can still wake up and do whatever you need to do.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/heroin.html?&sti=lb7knnggrvexyi6c9p|&mediapopup=132004295
More from Local
Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.Read More
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.Read More
Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment recognising the validity of Muslim marriages. The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation, however, it has dragged its feet on the matter.Read More
Prime energy drink sells out at some Checkers stores
In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people - particularly parents, across the country woke up bright and early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to buy the popular Prime energy drink, which is owned by popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul.Read More
‘Xenophobia doesn’t exist – it is a politics of belonging’ - Dr Jacob Cloete
Xenophobia is defined as the fear of strangers, foreigners or immigrants.Read More
How Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profit
Sunday Times investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti has revealed that Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profits during the two years it was run by a board tied to senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executives.Read More
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.Read More
All South Africans in Sudan safely back home
DIRCO's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela discusses the number of South Africans who have been brought home from Sudan and the difficulties they have experienced in bringing the people home.Read More
Double blow for Fort Hare university as bodyguard killed in hit-and-run
EWN Reporter Sipha Khema unpacks the latest information on the killing of Fort Hare university vice chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu's second bodyguard.Read More
ICC rules applies to some but not others - Dr Oscar Van Heerden
The ICC has issued a warrant of arrest for Vladimir Putin amidst the potential of South Africa withdrawing their membership from the ICC whilst anticipating the arrival of the Russian president at the 9th meeting of BRICS that South Africa is hosting and chairing. Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar.Read More