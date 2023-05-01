Double blow for Fort Hare university as bodyguard killed in hit-and-run





Another shocking turn of events has taken place at Fort Hare University in Alice.

The second bodyguard of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu has been killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning, a double blow to the university's current court case.

The bodyguard was travelling on the R63 between Qonce and Alice when a vehicle collided with the vehicle he was in.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this year, the vice-chancellor's driver Mboneli Vesele was shot outside Buhlungu's house in Alice.

The latest incident comes as five suspects are expected back at Alice Magistrate’s Court on 4 May, facing charges ranging from attempted murder, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. They include former employees and students.

While police have said the matter is under investigation, the timing of the accident certainly raises eyebrows.

A source at the university told us that the bodyguard was a key witness in the current case of the five suspects charged with recent murders and who are alleged to be part of the VC assassination plot. Its a questionable accident... Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter

The attempt to arrest the suspect involved in the hit-and-run was riddled with problems.

The private security at the university had to go find the suspect who fled the scene. When they brought him to King Williams Town University, there were issues with arresting the suspect. Some officers said the investigating officer was in Middledrift to attend a funeral so they couldn't open a case. When I spoke to SAPS Eastern Cape, they had no knowledge of what's happening. You'd think this would be a high profile case. Sipha Khema, EWN Reporter

Prof Buhlungu has been moved to a place of safety for now.

