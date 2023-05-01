How Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profit
The extent of corruption at the state-owned Daybreak Farms is worse than initially thought.
TimesLive has now revealed that the poultry company lost more than R300 million in profits in the two years it was led by a board connected to senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.
These findings were part of an internal report looking into the state of the chicken producer.
Bongani Bingwa chatted to Sunday Times investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti about the findings.
It's something very much under reported. It's easy for the PIC to hide these things when you consider the size of the fund itself, which is R2.6 trillion. If we talk about R300m in profit losses, it gets lost in a myriad of numbers being reported. But this was something highlighted into the commission that looked into allegations of impropriety of the PIC.Sabelo Skiti, Sunday Times investigative journalist
The commission's report, released last year, said there was not enough monitoring of unlisted assets of the PIC.
In most cases, there was uncertainty of how these assets were performing.
In the case of VBS, R500m was lost there. Had it not been for the work of whistleblowers, these things would have never come out. The insiders actually stopped an attempt of R1.5bn being given to VBS after half a billion had already been lost. And the sad part is it affects the workers who form part of the fund.Sabelo Skiti, Sunday Times investigative journalist
Daybreak Farms is no stranger to controversy.
It's been embroiled in corruption and theft of over R200 million.
In January, whistleblower Mathapelo More, a former auditor at the company, went public about her inability to make ends meet.
She regretted speaking out and said she's now forced to rely on friends and family.
Skiti said there's been a steady increase in losses at Day Break since 2018.
In the year 2018, they made R252m in profits before tax. It had risen to R280m. When the new board came in, you started to see the downturn in the company's performance.Sabelo Skiti, Sunday Times investigative journalist
But the internal report also reveals that the poultry industry is cyclical and has been suffering a downturn.
This is largely due to avian flu, the cost of grain, load shedding and the Russia-Ukraine war.
However, sources believe that had the company been functioning effectively, this could have been avoided.
Eskom told us back in 2020 load shedding will get worse before it gets better. It's no reason for a company like that to be caught by surprise by stage five and six load shedding. They should have prepared for it.Sabelo Skiti, Sunday Times investigative journalist
It also talks to the corruption. Those numbers confirm our reports that money was being siphoned out of Day Break by companies that have close links and ties to senior officials at the PIC itself.Sabelo Skiti, Sunday Times investigative journalist
Scroll up for the conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : How Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profit
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/albund/albund1310/albund131000116/23326309-a-group-of-glossy-multicolored-hands-reaching-and-grapping-at-a-wad-of-one-hundred-rand-bank-notes.jpg
More from Local
Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.Read More
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.Read More
Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment recognising the validity of Muslim marriages. The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation, however, it has dragged its feet on the matter.Read More
Prime energy drink sells out at some Checkers stores
In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people - particularly parents, across the country woke up bright and early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to buy the popular Prime energy drink, which is owned by popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul.Read More
‘Xenophobia doesn’t exist – it is a politics of belonging’ - Dr Jacob Cloete
Xenophobia is defined as the fear of strangers, foreigners or immigrants.Read More
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.Read More
All South Africans in Sudan safely back home
DIRCO's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela discusses the number of South Africans who have been brought home from Sudan and the difficulties they have experienced in bringing the people home.Read More
Double blow for Fort Hare university as bodyguard killed in hit-and-run
EWN Reporter Sipha Khema unpacks the latest information on the killing of Fort Hare university vice chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu's second bodyguard.Read More
Why ‘tik’ is the drug of choice for the homeless
Carlos Mesquita shares why tik is the drug of choice for the homeless and how her survived on the streets. Lester Kiewit spoke to him about his experiences and views.Read More
ICC rules applies to some but not others - Dr Oscar Van Heerden
The ICC has issued a warrant of arrest for Vladimir Putin amidst the potential of South Africa withdrawing their membership from the ICC whilst anticipating the arrival of the Russian president at the 9th meeting of BRICS that South Africa is hosting and chairing. Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar.Read More