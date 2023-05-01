‘Xenophobia doesn’t exist – it is a politics of belonging’ - Dr Jacob Cloete
Clarence Ford was in conversation with PhD scholar from the Department of Political Studies at the University of the Western Cape, Dr Jacob Cloete.
Xenophobia can be described as hostility toward or strong distrust of people from other cultures.
According to website, study.com, it is not necessarily the fear of strangers, but rather a form of prejudice that results in violence.
For many years in South Africa, we have seen Xenophobic acts causing destruction and even death.
Dr Cloete however says that Xenophobia does not exist in the country. He believes it is instead a contest for survival.
Xenophobia is a politics of belonging. The way it manifests is a fight for scarce resources. One of the scarcest resources we can find in Africa is land. A specific space that your existence depends on.Dr Jacob Cloete, Department of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape
Cloete wrote his PhD on the topic and developed a theoretical framework to look at conflicts.
He says Xenophobia in South Africa is a fight for resources and that it especially takes place in the poorest communities.
Humans have a psychological attachment to space. The moment someone takes that away from you, you want to get it back. We have to give attention to the question to land, because that's where people find a sense of belonging.Dr Jacob Cloete, Department of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape
One of the things we need to give attention to in the coming years is the South African economic system. It hasn't changed since 1652 and is still a kind of slave system that is thriving off cheap labour.Dr Jacob Cloete, Department of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.Read More
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.Read More
Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment recognising the validity of Muslim marriages. The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation, however, it has dragged its feet on the matter.Read More
Prime energy drink sells out at some Checkers stores
In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people - particularly parents, across the country woke up bright and early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to buy the popular Prime energy drink, which is owned by popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul.Read More
How Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profit
Sunday Times investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti has revealed that Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profits during the two years it was run by a board tied to senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executives.Read More
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.Read More
All South Africans in Sudan safely back home
DIRCO's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela discusses the number of South Africans who have been brought home from Sudan and the difficulties they have experienced in bringing the people home.Read More
Double blow for Fort Hare university as bodyguard killed in hit-and-run
EWN Reporter Sipha Khema unpacks the latest information on the killing of Fort Hare university vice chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu's second bodyguard.Read More
Why ‘tik’ is the drug of choice for the homeless
Carlos Mesquita shares why tik is the drug of choice for the homeless and how her survived on the streets. Lester Kiewit spoke to him about his experiences and views.Read More
ICC rules applies to some but not others - Dr Oscar Van Heerden
The ICC has issued a warrant of arrest for Vladimir Putin amidst the potential of South Africa withdrawing their membership from the ICC whilst anticipating the arrival of the Russian president at the 9th meeting of BRICS that South Africa is hosting and chairing. Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar.Read More