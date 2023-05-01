‘Xenophobia doesn’t exist – it is a politics of belonging’ - Dr Jacob Cloete





Clarence Ford was in conversation with PhD scholar from the Department of Political Studies at the University of the Western Cape, Dr Jacob Cloete.

FILE: The march against xenophobia attacks ended at the Mary Fitzgerald Square on 23 April 2015, with many people holding signs that call for peace and an end to the attacks. Picture: EWN.

Xenophobia can be described as hostility toward or strong distrust of people from other cultures.

According to website, study.com, it is not necessarily the fear of strangers, but rather a form of prejudice that results in violence.

For many years in South Africa, we have seen Xenophobic acts causing destruction and even death.

Dr Cloete however says that Xenophobia does not exist in the country. He believes it is instead a contest for survival.

Xenophobia is a politics of belonging. The way it manifests is a fight for scarce resources. One of the scarcest resources we can find in Africa is land. A specific space that your existence depends on. Dr Jacob Cloete, Department of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape

Cloete wrote his PhD on the topic and developed a theoretical framework to look at conflicts.

He says Xenophobia in South Africa is a fight for resources and that it especially takes place in the poorest communities.

Humans have a psychological attachment to space. The moment someone takes that away from you, you want to get it back. We have to give attention to the question to land, because that's where people find a sense of belonging. Dr Jacob Cloete, Department of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape

One of the things we need to give attention to in the coming years is the South African economic system. It hasn't changed since 1652 and is still a kind of slave system that is thriving off cheap labour. Dr Jacob Cloete, Department of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.