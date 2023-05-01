Yes, there are health benefits to chewing gum





Relebogile Mabotja was in conversation with Dentist, Dr Odirile Moloi.

The act of chewing gum has been around for thousands of years.

A number of studies have found that it’s more than just a breath freshener.

Chewing gum while performing tasks, is said to improve various aspects of brain function, including alertness, memory, understanding, and decision-making.

According to healthline.com, a randomised controlled trial found that students who chewed gum over a period of 7 or 19 days had reduced scores for depression, anxiety and stress compared to those who did not.

The website also noted that some studies have found that chewing gum during tasks may be a bit of a distraction at first, but that it could help you focus for longer periods.

Since chewing gum increases the flow of saliva, this helps with cleaning your mouth and reducing the risk of tooth decay. Dr Odirile Moloi, Dentist

Most of our tension is caused by some of the muscles on your head. When you chew gum, sometimes you also relieve those muscles. That is why chewing gum is recommended to people who are nervous. Dr Odirile Moloi, Dentist

It won't necessarily help you lose weight. Dr Odirile Moloi, Dentist

