THIS is where you will find the best beer in Africa

In case you missed it, the winner of the 2023 Best Beer in Africa was @RHBCPE's Barrel-Aged Sour. The custom painting (by Chanel Louise Gardner) is now installed at the brewery in Gqeberha. Big congrats to the whole team!



Full list of 2023 medalists here: https://t.co/hCOS6pOiM8 pic.twitter.com/WWqH0qVI5l ' African Beer Cup (@AfricanBeerCup) April 27, 2023

Richmond Hill Brewing Company, an owner-run microbrewery based in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, has won the prestigious title of 'Best Beer in Africa' at the African Beer Cup.

Their dark ale aged in Shiraz barrels with raspberries and peaches, competed against 231 other beers.

The largest beer competition in Africa takes place annually in Cape Town.

This year 52 beer experts from 16 countries judged 232 beers from 20 African countries.

When we started making beer, it was 2016, and the craft beer market was very young. We couldn't just go out and make thousands of litres of craft beer. It is quite different from what you get commercially. We took our time and we really insured that we educated our customers. Niall Cook, Founder - Richmond Hill Brewing Company

