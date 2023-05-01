Streaming issues? Report here
THIS is where you will find the best beer in Africa

1 May 2023 5:56 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
African Beer Cup
Best Beer in Africa

Richmond Hill Brewing Company based in Gqeberha beat 231 other beers to win the African Beer Cup.

John Perlman spoke to founder of Richmond Hill Brewing Company, Niall Cook.

Richmond Hill Brewing Company, an owner-run microbrewery based in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, has won the prestigious title of 'Best Beer in Africa' at the African Beer Cup.

Their dark ale aged in Shiraz barrels with raspberries and peaches, competed against 231 other beers.

The largest beer competition in Africa takes place annually in Cape Town.

This year 52 beer experts from 16 countries judged 232 beers from 20 African countries.

When we started making beer, it was 2016, and the craft beer market was very young. We couldn't just go out and make thousands of litres of craft beer. It is quite different from what you get commercially. We took our time and we really insured that we educated our customers.

Niall Cook, Founder - Richmond Hill Brewing Company

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : THIS is where you will find the best beer in Africa




