Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
CAPE TOWN - Al Jama-ah leader and member of Parliament, Ganief Hendricks, said that his party would not rest until Parliament passed the Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill.
Government earlier appealed a 2018 order by the Western Cape High Court to pass legislation recognising Muslim marriages.
In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment recognising the validity of Muslim marriages.
The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation, however, it has dragged its feet on the matter.
Al Jama-ah's Ganief Hendricks said that this was disadvantaging the Muslim community, particularly women.
"Because the Department of Home Affairs doesn't issue a valid marriage certificate, the women are considered as whores and the children of that marriage as being illegitimate, in other words, they're bastards. So that harms the dignity of those in a nikah marriage. So, this non-recognition causes a lot of hardship."
Hendricks is accusing the Department of Home Affairs of trying to prevent him from having the bill debated in Parliament and get it approved.
"Their argument is that they are busy with a one statute marriage bill, which no one has seen, and they claim it will be ready sometime in June. The first version was rejected by Cabinet, and they still have to go through a lot of processes, and they will never make the Constitutional Court deadline."
This article first appeared on EWN : Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
