SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’

1 May 2023 5:30 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
National Minimum Wage

A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.

Zain Johnson spoke to Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys, Michael Bagraim.

  • The national minimum wage legislation came into effect in 2019
  • The aim of the law is to protect workers from being exploited
  • It is reviewed annually to assess whether it's achieving its goal of alleviating poverty and reducing wage inequality
South African Federation of Trade Unions member holds a placard that mocks President Cyril Ramaphosa, where they described the proposed minimum wage as an insult to workers on 25 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
South African Federation of Trade Unions member holds a placard that mocks President Cyril Ramaphosa, where they described the proposed minimum wage as an insult to workers on 25 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced a national minimum wage with the aim to protect workers from being exploited.

In March this year, the wage was increased from R23.19 to R25.42 per hour.

Despite the increase, there are still many employers who are not abiding by the law and paying workers what is legally due to them.

According to the latest data from Statistics South Africa, the country’s unemployment rate stands at 32,7% as of the fourth quarter of 2022.

The high unemployment rate has left some workers in a predicament whereby they have to decide to either work for an employer who doesn’t pay minimum wage or run the risk of being unemployed.

The whole idea is not to exploit workers, but unfortunately there are thousands of South Africans who are earning below the minimum wage.

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer - Bagraim Attorneys

It's a double-edged sword. Do we have a minimum wage and have people get paid at least something that is decent, or nothing? A minimum wage has added to that unemployment queue.

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer - Bagraim Attorneys

Unlike the rest of the world, we have a duty to create as much employment as possible and not so much the duty to push up the wages in the sense that it is going to backfire and create more unemployment.

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer - Bagraim Attorneys

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




