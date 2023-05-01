Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry said that the two former G4S employees arrested in connection with the prison escape of Thabo Bester used to work at the facility’s control room centre.
Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer, escaped from the Mangaung prison last May by faking his death in a fire.
He was later re-captured in Tanzania in April.
ALSO READ:
• Bester prison break: State to oppose G4S guard's bail in next court appearance
• Correctional Services has launched internal probe into Bester's escape - Lamola
• MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga
The prison is managed on behalf of the government by private security firm, G4S.
So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.
Six of the eight people are current and former employees of the private security firm, G4S, which is responsible for the daily running of the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Speaking on the sidelines of a crime imbizo in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that more arrests were imminent.
"It's going to be a long, white, cold season. We believe that we are still at the level where it cannot end on. These are former workers, though they have retired, they have been arrested."
The two former G4S employees will make their first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where they will face charges of assisting an inmate escape custody and defeating the ends of justice.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
