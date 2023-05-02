Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes while judge’s fate hangs in the balance
JOHANNESBURG - The trial into the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa will resume in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.
Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
The state insists Meyiwa died in a robbery gone wrong, and has charged them with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.
It has been almost six months since the court heard evidence in the trial.
So far, three witnesses testified in the trial, namely Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the forensic police officer who first processed the scene, Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, the first police officer to arrive after the crime, and Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s childhood friend who was one of those present on the day of his murder.
When the matter was postponed to May, a new lawyer for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, was put on record.
Since then, two other accused, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, also found new lawyers.
The matter is set down to run until 26 May, and will return again next month.
PRESIDING JUDGE IN HOT WATER
The presiding judge in the trial will continue to hear the matter, even as his fate hangs in the balance.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela faces suspension, following a recommendation to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The commission recommended that Maumela appear before a tribunal after Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo laid a complaint against him.
Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa Thusi are accused of failing to deliver numerous reserved judgements in a reasonable period of time as prescribed by the judicial norms and standards.
The report by the judicial service commission now sits on the president’s table, who would have to make a call on the recommendations made.
One of the conditions by the JSC is that both judges finalise all matters presently before them while they are on suspension.
For Maumela, this includes the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Both judges could possibly be found guilty of gross incompetence and misconduct.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes while judge’s fate hangs in the balance
