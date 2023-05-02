



Ray White interviews Professor Susan Booysen, a political scientist and author.

The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Thapelo Amad last week.

The coming and going of mayors as a result of coalitions has brought instability to local governments.

Booysen says coalitions must be regulated as political parties, big and small, are abusing the lack of rules.

They abuse that because they play power, and they construct those majorities that they have not cleared with the electorate. Susan Booysen, Political Scientist/Author

FILE: Former City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member, Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

Booysen says that in coalitions we often see smaller parties coming in and building a majority, but when positions such as an executive mayor are given to someone from a very small party it creates scope for criticism and instability.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist