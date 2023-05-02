[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dean du Plessis about being the world's first visually impaired cricket commentator. He has become a sensation in Zimbabwe, where he grew up.
Listen to how Du Plessis achieves this incredible feat:
RELATED: MEET WORLD'S ONLY BLIND CRICKET COMMENTATOR: I RELY ON THE STUMP MICROPHONES
To commentate, Du Plessis uses the stump microphones while 'listening very carefully' to grunts, thuds and specific 'idiosyncrasies' of each player.
Du Plessis grew up in Zimbabwe but lived in the Western Cape while at the Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired in Worcester (formerly the School for the Blind).
The exceptional cricket commentator credits South African cricket writer Neil Manthorp for helping him to break into the business which he has now been part of for 22 years.
It's really just through a lot of listening and a lot of passion. I think that's what makes it pretty special as well. You just know if the ball is timed through the covers as opposed to muscled then you'll know that's a caress... through listening I do surprise myself as well with some of the stuff I pick up.Dean du Plessis, Cricket Commentator - Zimbabwe
I've tried so hard to make people understand that I'm capable of doing this. Unfortunately, 22 years later... people love hearing the story but nobody's actually brave enough to pick it up and take it further and employ me and treat me just like our sighted colleagues.Dean du Plessis, Cricket Commentator - Zimbabwe
Follow du Plessis on Twitter and also catch his podcast Dean at Stumps to see his incredible work in action.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=673159132815073&set=pb.100003629773438.-2207520000.&type=3
