Hunt for escaped Eastern Cape inmate continues after one re-arrested

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average... 2 May 2023 10:13 PM
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction. 2 May 2023 9:14 PM
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited' Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the... 2 May 2023 7:32 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote. 2 May 2023 7:40 AM
View all Politics
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show. 2 May 2023 7:53 PM
South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage According to reports, patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath have been going for days without food. 2 May 2023 5:53 PM
THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years Is AI to blame? 2 May 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking? "I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband. 2 May 2023 3:52 PM
Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world A study has found that South Africans spend up to 58.2% of their day looking at a screen. 2 May 2023 3:29 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times' Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters. 2 May 2023 7:50 PM
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial. 2 May 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!' Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring. 2 May 2023 9:49 AM
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
View all Entertainment
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living. 2 May 2023 12:54 PM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hunt for escaped Eastern Cape inmate continues after one re-arrested

2 May 2023 9:40 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
Eastern Cape prison escape
Department of Correctional Services
Ngqeleni

Two convicted rapists escaped the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on Freedom Day, 27 April and since then, only one of them has been recaptured.

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services says it has deployed additional resources from emergency teams to help in the re-capturing of an escaped prisoner in the Eastern Cape.

Two inmates, Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Mzingelwa, broke out of the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre while enjoying the sports field last week.

Khohliso was re-arrested on Tuesday, while the other, Mzingelwa is still at large.

READ:

- Two Eastern Cape inmates escape from Ngqeleni Correctional Centre

- EC double prisonbreak: Manhunt continues for 2 convicted rapists

- Manhunt still underway for two rapists who escaped from EC prison on Freedom Day

A total of ten officials who were on duty on the day of the escape have since been suspended.

Correctional Services’ commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said it was "essential" that the two be rearrested and "brought back behind bars."


This article first appeared on EWN : Hunt for escaped Eastern Cape inmate continues after one re-arrested




2 May 2023 9:40 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
Eastern Cape prison escape
Department of Correctional Services
Ngqeleni

More from Local

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is

2 May 2023 10:13 PM

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A white rhino and her calf. Picture: Nel Botha on Pixabay

Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction

2 May 2023 9:14 PM

Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ brad2/123rf.com

Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'

2 May 2023 7:32 PM

Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A ward at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage

2 May 2023 5:53 PM

According to reports, patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath have been going for days without food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sign language. Picture: Tshepiso Mokoena Foundation.

Parly passes bill to make sign language SA's twelfth official language

2 May 2023 5:30 PM

The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years

2 May 2023 5:30 PM

Is AI to blame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum's airport amid clashes in the Sudanese capital on 15 April 2023. Picture: AFP

All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco

2 May 2023 4:15 PM

The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa appeared in the Pretoria High Court on 31 May 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed

2 May 2023 3:55 PM

The new lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants to do away with a piece of evidence that speaks to singer, Kelly Khumalo, shooting the football star by mistake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free data? Will government deliver on this welcome promise? © grinvalds/123rf.com

Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?

2 May 2023 3:52 PM

"I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Petrol price hike to see motorists pay more than R23 per litre

2 May 2023 3:39 PM

The petrol price will increase by 37 cents per litre at midnight, while diesel will drop by between 48 cents and 74 cents per litre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years

Local Business

Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'

Local World Politics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Sekubuye kwaboshwa abanye ngokweqa kuka Thabo Bester

3 May 2023 12:29 AM

Beaumont: ActionSA to approach DA for conflict resolution processes

3 May 2023 12:19 AM

The day that was: Bester’s 'high-level' helpers, PRIME sales stampede

3 May 2023 12:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA