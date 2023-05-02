Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'

2 May 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mike Tyson
WWE
logan paul

Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring.

Mike Tyson wants to take on Logan Paul in the WWE ring.

In a recent interview, the former boxing world champion said he was open to taking on the famous YouTuber in the wrestling ring, for free!

While Tyson reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion in the 80s and 90s, one of his first loves was pro wrestling.

“Have you ever seen me wrestle before? I would do it! I would kick his ass… Everybody says, ‘That’s fake! That’s fake!’ [WWE]. But the check is real. Deep down inside, don’t let [WWE] know, I would do this for free.”

Tyson is no stranger to the WWE, having previously fought alongside the likes of Triple H and Chris Jericho.

Paul has also become a WWE favourite, having recently re-signed a multiyear deal after making his debut at last year’s Wrestlemania.


This article first appeared on 947 : Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'




