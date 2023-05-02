Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'
Mike Tyson wants to take on Logan Paul in the WWE ring.
In a recent interview, the former boxing world champion said he was open to taking on the famous YouTuber in the wrestling ring, for free!
While Tyson reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion in the 80s and 90s, one of his first loves was pro wrestling.
“Have you ever seen me wrestle before? I would do it! I would kick his ass… Everybody says, ‘That’s fake! That’s fake!’ [WWE]. But the check is real. Deep down inside, don’t let [WWE] know, I would do this for free.”
Tyson is no stranger to the WWE, having previously fought alongside the likes of Triple H and Chris Jericho.
Mike Tyson faces off with DX for the first time since betraying them at WrestleMania XIV when he teams up with Chris Jericho... pic.twitter.com/jCddELskYv' WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2018
Paul has also become a WWE favourite, having recently re-signed a multiyear deal after making his debut at last year’s Wrestlemania.
Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE.' Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 10, 2023
That is untrue.
As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor pic.twitter.com/0A4VxopNNi
This article first appeared on 947 : Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_Tyson_2011.jpg
More from Entertainment
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.Read More
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Is there space for satire in South Africa?
Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at the Artscape’s Innovation Lounge from 3-20 May.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.Read More
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.Read More
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.Read More
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More