



Mike Tyson wants to take on Logan Paul in the WWE ring.

In a recent interview, the former boxing world champion said he was open to taking on the famous YouTuber in the wrestling ring, for free!

While Tyson reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion in the 80s and 90s, one of his first loves was pro wrestling.

“Have you ever seen me wrestle before? I would do it! I would kick his ass… Everybody says, ‘That’s fake! That’s fake!’ [WWE]. But the check is real. Deep down inside, don’t let [WWE] know, I would do this for free.”

Tyson is no stranger to the WWE, having previously fought alongside the likes of Triple H and Chris Jericho.

Mike Tyson faces off with DX for the first time since betraying them at WrestleMania XIV when he teams up with Chris Jericho... pic.twitter.com/jCddELskYv ' WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2018

Paul has also become a WWE favourite, having recently re-signed a multiyear deal after making his debut at last year’s Wrestlemania.

Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE.



That is untrue.



As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor pic.twitter.com/0A4VxopNNi ' Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 10, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'