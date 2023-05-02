Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million?
The most powerful Honda production vehicle ever to reach the shores of South Africa is getting ready to rip up the streets.
Since its introduction in 1997, Honda’s Civic Type R has always been highly regarded with petrol heads for its performance and refinement.
The sixth iteration of the Type R (the 2023 model) recently set a new track record for front-wheel drive production cars at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix. It lapped the 5.8km track in a blisteringly fast 2 minutes 23 seconds.
Type R is the pinnacle of Honda's performance and enables enthusiasts to experience the brand’s racing spirit while providing the ultimate speed and driving pleasure. The All-New Civic Type R continues this legacy, leveraging Honda’s racetrack-proven engineering to deliver extreme performance and passion.Hideki Kakinuma, global Civic Type R development leader
Honda's most powerful Type R yet features the manufacturer's award-winning K20C1 engine. The turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine now produces 235kW at 6500 r/min and 420Nm of peak torque at between 2600 r/min and 4 000 r/min.
Honda has bolstered the Civic Type R’s legendary sharp responses through a more rigid body structure that supports both improved dynamics and refinement. The wheelbase has been extended by 36mm to 2735mm for a smoother ride and greater stability, making this the longest wheelbase in its class. Its front and rear tracks are also significantly wider. Together, with a retuned dual-axis strut front and multilink rear suspension, these changes improve straight-line stability and steering feel.
The new Type R has a sleeker, more sophisticated and muscular look with an aerodynamic body generating more downforce for improved high-speed stability.
The new Honda Civic Type R will set you back R979 000.
