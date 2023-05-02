Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Lifestyle

Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million?

2 May 2023 12:12 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Honda Civic

Honda's all-new Civic Type R is a beast.

The most powerful Honda production vehicle ever to reach the shores of South Africa is getting ready to rip up the streets.

Since its introduction in 1997, Honda’s Civic Type R has always been highly regarded with petrol heads for its performance and refinement.

The sixth iteration of the Type R (the 2023 model) recently set a new track record for front-wheel drive production cars at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix. It lapped the 5.8km track in a blisteringly fast 2 minutes 23 seconds.

1800430033-2023-honda-civic-type-r-unveiljpg

Type R is the pinnacle of Honda's performance and enables enthusiasts to experience the brand’s racing spirit while providing the ultimate speed and driving pleasure. The All-New Civic Type R continues this legacy, leveraging Honda’s racetrack-proven engineering to deliver extreme performance and passion.

Hideki Kakinuma, global Civic Type R development leader

Honda's most powerful Type R yet features the manufacturer's award-winning K20C1 engine. The turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine now produces 235kW at 6500 r/min and 420Nm of peak torque at between 2600 r/min and 4 000 r/min.

Honda has bolstered the Civic Type R’s legendary sharp responses through a more rigid body structure that supports both improved dynamics and refinement. The wheelbase has been extended by 36mm to 2735mm for a smoother ride and greater stability, making this the longest wheelbase in its class. Its front and rear tracks are also significantly wider. Together, with a retuned dual-axis strut front and multilink rear suspension, these changes improve straight-line stability and steering feel.

1800430059-2023-honda-civic-type-r-unveiljpg

The new Type R has a sleeker, more sophisticated and muscular look with an aerodynamic body generating more downforce for improved high-speed stability.

The new Honda Civic Type R will set you back R979 000.




