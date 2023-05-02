Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid





Sir Jim Ratcliffe is demanding full control of Manchester United’s transfers when his bid to take over the club is accepted.

The Ineos billionaire is one of two parties leading the bidding process for the club.

Reports claim that Ratcliffe’s bid includes a clause that will see him take full control of the Red Devils' recruitment process ahead of the transfer window in June.

The second party in the bid, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, has similarly made a request for some degree of control once his bid is given the green light.

Reports suggest that it is unlikely that such requests will be granted by current owners, the Glazers.

