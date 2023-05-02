Parking in the CBD: How long can you stay and what are the implications?
Lester Kiewit interviews Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport.
- Cape Town residents and visitors are able to park in the CBD as long as it's within the marked time limit
- If found parking longer than what's been indicated, drivers risk having their vehicles clamped
- The release fee is between R300 and R1000
If it's not traffic, it's the availability of parking spots, and if you're in the CBD area, you might find yourself driving around in circles to find parking.
But how long are you able to stay? Are you able to drive off if there aren't any parking attendants on site?
There are demarcated paid parking bays which will indicate how long one is able to park for – typically 60 minutes or 120 minutes, says Quintas.
He adds that if a driver fails to pay their parking fee, they face the possibility of having their cars clamped, with a release fee being anywhere between R300 and R1000 .
If there are no parking attendants on site, visitors are encouraged to contact the City's information centre on 0800 65 64 63, who will then put them in contact with the relevant officials that will facilitate the owed payment, says Quintas.
The paid parking is managed and it is monitored.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Paul
