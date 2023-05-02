[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:03).
- A female 'vampire' skeleton from the 17th Century has been discovered in Poland
- The skeleton was found restrained to prevent the deceased from returning from the grave
- It was believed that the woman could have been a vampire
A female skeleton with a sickle laying across its throat and a padlock on its big toe to prevent her from returning from the grave was found in Poland.
Discovered at a 17th century cemetery in the village of Pien, researchers also found that the skeletal remains had a silk cap on its head, indicating that she held a high social status.
According to myths that date back to the 11th century, it was believed that those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as blood-sucking monsters (vampires), tormenting the living.
At that time, people believed that placing a sickle across the deceased was a way of ensuring the person remained dead and buried.
The manner of her death remains unknown.
@miniminuteman The Polish Vampire #archaeology #anthropology #history #lesson #greenscreen #discovery #discover #archaeologist #bones #superstition #science #scientific #truth #fact #interesting #cool #conspiracy #theory #conspiracytheory #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #fypシ ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
Putting a sickle over the dead body's neck when you buried them prevented them from rising from the dead, which is what vampires allegedly do.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
What happened in the 17th century to this young woman where they suspected her of being a vampire?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
