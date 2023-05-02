King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation





Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

King Charles will have his coronation on Saturday

There will be a point in the ceremony where people will be asked to swear allegiance to the King

This Saturday, King Charles will officially be crowned as King of England.

The coronation ceremony also comes with an invitation for all royal subjects to swear allegiance to the new king.

At some point during the coronation people will be invited to repeat an oath, swearing allegiance to King Charles III.

I can imagine some people will do it after a few pints and not know they have done it. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

A screengrab of King Charles III giving his personal declaration following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

It seems, altogether, way too American, the idea that I will stand there on a Saturday with my hand on my heart saying, 'I love you King Chuck, and whatever you say is the right thing!' Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

