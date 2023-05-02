Being a volunteer won’t land you a job, but it might help you get one

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average... 2 May 2023 10:13 PM
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction. 2 May 2023 9:14 PM
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited' Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the... 2 May 2023 7:32 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote. 2 May 2023 7:40 AM
View all Politics
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show. 2 May 2023 7:53 PM
South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage According to reports, patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath have been going for days without food. 2 May 2023 5:53 PM
THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years Is AI to blame? 2 May 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking? "I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband. 2 May 2023 3:52 PM
Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world A study has found that South Africans spend up to 58.2% of their day looking at a screen. 2 May 2023 3:29 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times' Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters. 2 May 2023 7:50 PM
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial. 2 May 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!' Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring. 2 May 2023 9:49 AM
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
View all Entertainment
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living. 2 May 2023 12:54 PM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Being a volunteer won’t land you a job, but it might help you get one

2 May 2023 2:29 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
volunteering

Volunteering can be seen as an activity that encourages more people to work in the labour market.

The South African government has implemented numerous economic policies to boost employment since the democratic transition in 1994.

Between 1995 and 2022 the growth in employment – from 9.5 million in 1995 to 15.8 million in 2022 – wasn’t enough to keep up with the more rapid increase of job seekers which more than doubled from 13.7 million to 27.7 million during the same period.

As a result, both the unemployment number and the rate increased during the 27-year period. The number of unemployed rose to a shockingly high 7.7 million while the unemployment rate reached 32.8% in 2022.

There are numerous reasons for the rise of unemployment in South Africa, ranging from skills mismatch to structural changes in the economy and barriers to entry for the informal sector.

In a recent study we investigated the relationship between labour market outcomes and volunteering of working age South Africans.

Clicks is buying Pick n Pay Pharmacies. © Cathy Yeulet/123rf
Clicks is buying Pick n Pay Pharmacies. © Cathy Yeulet/123rf

Volunteering can be seen as an activity that:

• Encourages more people to work in the labour market

• It can help people gain soft skills, improving their labour market prospects

• International studies have shown that volunteers enjoy higher earnings

This motivated our study into what has been happening to volunteers in South Africa.

We found that volunteers were associated with a higher likelihood of participating in the labour force compared with those who didn’t volunteer.

This was even though there was no strong indication that volunteers enjoyed relatively greater employment probability.

In other words, volunteers were more likely to be looking for work than non-volunteers, but were not much more likely to actually get work.

Photo: Pexels/Alex Green
Photo: Pexels/Alex Green

What’s known about volunteers

The South African government conducted the first Volunteer Activities Survey in 2010. It was done again in 2014 and 2018. We used data from all three.

The data enabled us to set out the personal characteristics of volunteers and the different activities they got involved in.

By running econometric analysis we were also able to gain insights into the association between labour market status and volunteering.

The survey’s main aim was to ensure accurate data was collected on the profile of volunteers and estimate the economic value of volunteer opportunities.

The data has rarely been used by scholars and researchers to examine the activities of volunteers and how they fare in the labour market.

The sample for the survey was linked to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey which took place at the same time. It was therefore possible to examine the labour market status and labour market activities of the volunteers (if they were employed) by linking to two sets of data.

• The surveys show that the number of volunteers more than doubled between 2010 (1.11 million) and 2018 (2.56 million). More than 60% of volunteers were females. Africans represented the greatest racial share of volunteers (2010: 71.78%; 2018: 88.52%).

• By age cohort most of the volunteers were between 25 and 54 years old at the time of survey, with a mean age of 40 years.

• Most of the volunteers lived in urban areas. This share dropped from 67% in 2010 to 52% in 2018.

• Volunteers with incomplete secondary education represented the greatest share (41%-46% range across the three waves), followed by those with the school leaving qualification only (about 25% share).

On average the volunteers had only 10 years of education.

https://previews.123rf.com/images/gaudilab/gaudilab1706/gaudilab170602122/80280752-skilled-afro-american-female-financier-working-overtime-to-finish-report-before-leader-council-begin.jpg
https://previews.123rf.com/images/gaudilab/gaudilab1706/gaudilab170602122/80280752-skilled-afro-american-female-financier-working-overtime-to-finish-report-before-leader-council-begin.jpg

In 2018, most of the volunteers had spent 1 to 10 hours on their main volunteering activities in the past four weeks, whereas the mean volunteering hours was 15.30.

Cooking was the main type of work that volunteers did. Other popular volunteering activities included:

• Elementary sales and services

• Home-based personal care

• Domestic work

• Door keeping

• Keeping watch

More than 85% of the volunteers in all three waves indicated that they did not expect to receive something back from the volunteering activity. For those who said they did expect something, most expected to receive out-of-pocket expenses, food, experience and skills.

More than half of the volunteers declared the volunteer activity was performed as an individual. Others were involved through a charity or religious organisation.

We also examined the labour force participation rates (the proportion of working-age population aged 15-65 years who seek work in the labour market) and unemployment rates (the percentage of job seekers or labour force who worked at least one hour in the past week in the labour market) of those who volunteered and those who did not.

The labour participation rates of volunteers were higher in all three waves (2010: 66%, 2014: 61%; 2018: 62%) compared with people who did not volunteer (2010: 56%; 2014: 57%; 2018: 59%).

andreypopov/123rf
andreypopov/123rf

This finding suggests that people volunteered to gain certain soft skills and unofficial work experience, and it may help them to more actively seek work in the labour market at the same time.

On the other hand, while the unemployment rate was lower among the volunteers in 2010 (23.9%, compared with 25.1% among those who did not volunteer), the opposite took place in both 2014 and 2018.

In those years, the unemployment rate was higher for those who volunteered (2014: 27.7%; 2018: 33.5%), compared with the unemployment rate of those who did not volunteer (2014: 25.4%: 2018: 27.1%).

In other words, involvement in volunteering activities did not necessarily lead to significantly greater employment likelihood.

What next?

The findings don’t show that volunteers predominantly enjoy a lower unemployment rate all the time.

But volunteering at least encourages the working-age population to actively seek work in the labour market, instead of feeling discouraged and ending up inactive.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : Being a volunteer won’t land you a job, but it might help you get one




2 May 2023 2:29 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
volunteering

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is

2 May 2023 10:13 PM

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee and his models at SA Fashion Week 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee

2 May 2023 7:53 PM

Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free data? Will government deliver on this welcome promise? © grinvalds/123rf.com

Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?

2 May 2023 3:52 PM

"I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world

2 May 2023 3:29 PM

A study has found that South Africans spend up to 58.2% of their day looking at a screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

2 May 2023 2:36 PM

The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million?

2 May 2023 12:12 PM

Honda's all-new Civic Type R is a beast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs)

2 May 2023 9:28 AM

Yet another luxury carmaker is going fully electric.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000?

2 May 2023 8:07 AM

The legendary small car has a whole new look. It's not exactly 'lite' anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer. Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com

THIS is where you will find the best beer in Africa

1 May 2023 5:56 PM

Richmond Hill Brewing Company based in Gqeberha beat 231 other beers to win the African Beer Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years

Local Business

Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'

Local World Politics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Sekubuye kwaboshwa abanye ngokweqa kuka Thabo Bester

3 May 2023 12:29 AM

Beaumont: ActionSA to approach DA for conflict resolution processes

3 May 2023 12:19 AM

The day that was: Bester’s 'high-level' helpers, PRIME sales stampede

3 May 2023 12:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA