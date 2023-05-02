Sudan Scotties: how YOU can help these precious pups get home
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
A family in Sudan was unable to evacuate with their pets
-
The father stayed behind to help get the dogs back to South Africa
A number of people have had to evacuate from war-torn Sudan, but this became a challenge for a family that was in the country with their two dogs.
The family was unable to get on the bus to evacuate with their beloved pets, so the father, Adam, stayed behind.
He has managed to get into Egypt with both pups, but has unfortunately been stuck with getting the three of them home.
The problem is that a lot of the flights that they have contacted are wanting some outrageous amount of money to get the dogs back to South Africa.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
A family friend has posted updates on Facebook about the Sudan Scotties, and how you can help bring them home.
The Gift of the Givers has also gotten involved, to help this family reunite with their beloved pets.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction.Read More
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'
Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the deal.Read More
South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
According to reports, patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath have been going for days without food.Read More
Parly passes bill to make sign language SA's twelfth official language
The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.Read More
THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco
The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
The new lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants to do away with a piece of evidence that speaks to singer, Kelly Khumalo, shooting the football star by mistake.Read More
Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?
"I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.Read More