Sudan Scotties: how YOU can help these precious pups get home

A family in Sudan was unable to evacuate with their pets

The father stayed behind to help get the dogs back to South Africa

A number of people have had to evacuate from war-torn Sudan, but this became a challenge for a family that was in the country with their two dogs.

The family was unable to get on the bus to evacuate with their beloved pets, so the father, Adam, stayed behind.

He has managed to get into Egypt with both pups, but has unfortunately been stuck with getting the three of them home.

The problem is that a lot of the flights that they have contacted are wanting some outrageous amount of money to get the dogs back to South Africa. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

A family friend has posted updates on Facebook about the Sudan Scotties, and how you can help bring them home.

The Gift of the Givers has also gotten involved, to help this family reunite with their beloved pets.

