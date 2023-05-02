Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir
Mzansi’s favourite, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, has formed a second choir to expand its reach.
The 30-member choir made the announcement of its expansion on its Instagram page.
The second choir will help to accommodate the ever-growing demand for their performances both locally and internationally.
“Whilst one choir is traveling internationally, the other choir will be keeping the local flame shining,” reads the social media post.
The choir already has six international tours lined up this year, with scores of audiences excited to see the young talents perform live.
“This is a dream come true for us, and yet another testament to the potential and talent of young South Africans!”
The choir was formed in January 2009 to provide talented underprivileged youth from Limpopo with an outlet to showcase their skills locally and internationally.
The choir shot to international stardom after appearing on America's Got Talent in 2019.
The group was invited back to the AGT stage for its All-Stars leg.
RELATED: SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show
This article first appeared on 947 : Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnok8Q8DW05/
More from Entertainment
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song
Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial.Read More
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'
Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring.Read More
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.Read More
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Is there space for satire in South Africa?
Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at the Artscape’s Innovation Lounge from 3-20 May.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.Read More
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee
Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show.Read More
Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?
"I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.Read More
Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world
A study has found that South Africans spend up to 58.2% of their day looking at a screen.Read More
Being a volunteer won’t land you a job, but it might help you get one
Volunteering can be seen as an activity that encourages more people to work in the labour market.Read More
Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million?
Honda's all-new Civic Type R is a beast.Read More
Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs)
Yet another luxury carmaker is going fully electric.Read More
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'
It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.Read More
Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000?
The legendary small car has a whole new look. It's not exactly 'lite' anymore.Read More